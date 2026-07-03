Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,661 in the last 365 days.

CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today announced the apprehension Randy Seitzinger, an incarcerated person who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego on July 2, 2026.

On July 3, Seitzinger was taken into custody in La Jolla without incident by officers from the CDCR Office of Correctional Safety. He will be rehoused at a CDCR institution, and his case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Seitzinger, 70, was received from Orange County on May 22, 2019. He was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree robbery and false imprisonment with violence.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed, or community rehabilitative program placement have been apprehended.

Photo of Randy Seitzinger

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.