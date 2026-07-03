CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today announced the apprehension Randy Seitzinger, an incarcerated person who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego on July 2, 2026.

On July 3, Seitzinger was taken into custody in La Jolla without incident by officers from the CDCR Office of Correctional Safety. He will be rehoused at a CDCR institution, and his case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Seitzinger, 70, was received from Orange County on May 22, 2019. He was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree robbery and false imprisonment with violence.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed, or community rehabilitative program placement have been apprehended.