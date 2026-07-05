CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for incarcerated person Miguel Banuelos, who walked away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on July 4, 2026.

Banuelos was last seen at approximately 12:35 p.m. During a 2 p.m. count, staff discovered he was missing and immediately began searching the camp grounds. After staff were unable to locate him, escape procedures were initiated and local law enforcement was notified.

Banuelos, 49, was received from San Diego County on July 23, 2025. He was sentenced to seven years for transportation or sale of a controlled substance and possession or purchase of heroin/cocaine exceeding four kilograms. He was scheduled to be released on April 20, 2028.

Banuelos is 49 years old, five feet, seven inches, weighs approximately 189 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Banuelos or has information about his whereabouts should contact 911 or the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information may also contact Lt. Wayland Hanks at (916) 200-6127 or OCS Special Agent Tim Keeney at (916) 210-9159.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed, or community-based program placement have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

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