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The Business Research Company's Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Size Forecast To Cross $20.36 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $20.36 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The non-destructive testing equipment market has seen significant growth recently, driven by increasing industrial demands and technological advancements. This market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years as various industries continue to prioritize safety, quality assurance, and operational efficiency. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Current Market Size and Anticipated Growth of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market

The non-destructive testing equipment market has experienced rapid development, with its size expected to rise from $12.17 billion in 2025 to $13.47 billion in 2026. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market’s expansion during the historical period is largely due to increased oil and gas infrastructure development, stricter industrial safety regulations, a growing focus on manufacturing quality assurance, widespread use of traditional ultrasonic and radiographic testing, and a surge in construction and heavy engineering projects. Looking ahead, the market is projected to advance even further, reaching $20.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9%. This forecasted increase is driven by greater demand for sophisticated composite material inspections, heightened interest in predictive maintenance strategies, the growth of renewable energy infrastructure inspections, rising aerospace and defense quality standards, and an intensified focus on minimizing operational downtime and failures.

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Understanding Non-Destructive Testing Equipment and Its Importance

Non-destructive testing equipment consists of specialized tools and devices used to evaluate the condition, structure, and defects within materials, components, or systems without causing any damage. Its main function is to detect issues such as cracks, corrosion, and internal flaws while keeping the tested item fully operational. These testing devices are essential for ensuring safety, improving reliability, and maintaining quality control across various industrial sectors.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market

One of the primary growth drivers in the non-destructive testing equipment market is its wide adoption in the oil and gas exploration and production sector. This area involves the use of advanced technologies, digital tools, and innovative processes aimed at enhancing exploration, drilling, production efficiency, and overall operations. The sector’s increasing reliance on artificial intelligence and data analytics supports more precise reservoir modeling, predictive maintenance, and optimized drilling strategies. Such technological integration raises the need for accurate, real-time inspection and monitoring, which non-destructive testing equipment provides to ensure equipment integrity and operational safety. For example, in October 2025, the International Energy Agency reported a notable increase in U.S. crude oil production, rising from 12.52 million barrels per day in January 2024 to 13.14 million barrels per day in January 2025, highlighting the sector’s expansion. This growing demand within oil and gas exploration significantly fuels the market’s growth.

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Additional Drivers Underpinning Market Expansion

Besides oil and gas, other industries including manufacturing, aerospace, and renewable energy are boosting the adoption of non-destructive testing equipment. The shift toward predictive maintenance and asset integrity management programs encourages the use of advanced inspection technologies. Moreover, the rising preference for portable and handheld devices facilitates field inspections, making non-destructive testing more accessible and efficient. The movement towards equipment rental, leasing, and testing-as-a-service business models also contributes to the market’s momentum.

Regional Market Outlook and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the non-destructive testing equipment market, driven by its well-established industrial base and regulatory frameworks. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market through the forecast period. This growth is supported by expanding industrial activities, infrastructure investments, and increased adoption of advanced testing technologies across countries in the region. Overall, the report assesses key global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa to provide a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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