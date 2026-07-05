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The Business Research Company's Newborn Jaundice Treatment Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $3.49 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $3.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The newborn jaundice treatment sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, reflecting growing awareness and improved healthcare delivery for newborns worldwide. This market is set to continue its upward trajectory as innovations and increasing demand for effective neonatal care solutions drive its development. Here’s a detailed insight into the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this important healthcare segment.

The Newborn Jaundice Treatment Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for newborn jaundice treatment has shown robust growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.71 billion in 2025 to $2.84 billion in 2026, representing a 5.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This earlier growth period was primarily fueled by the widespread prevalence of neonatal jaundice worldwide, challenges in accessing advanced phototherapy devices in resource-limited settings, dependence on traditional fluorescent lamp systems, late diagnosis of hyperbilirubinemia in infants, and the absence of uniform neonatal screening protocols.

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Looking ahead, the newborn jaundice treatment market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $3.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3%. This forecasted expansion is attributed to the increasing adoption of LED-based phototherapy technologies, greater emphasis on early neonatal screening programs, rising popularity of home-based newborn care options, improvements in non-invasive bilirubin monitoring methods, and the global growth of neonatal intensive care facilities. Emerging trends include LED intensive phototherapy systems for fast bilirubin reduction, fiber-optic blanket phototherapy that allows continuous treatment while minimizing discomfort for infants, smart bilirubin monitors with real-time phototherapy adjustments, portable homecare phototherapy units facilitating early discharge, and dual-surface phototherapy devices that enhance treatment efficiency in neonatal intensive care environments.

Understanding Newborn Jaundice Treatment and Its Purpose

Newborn jaundice treatment encompasses medical interventions aimed at lowering excessive bilirubin levels in infants, which cause the characteristic yellowing of skin and eyes. The therapies focus on breaking down or eliminating bilirubin from the bloodstream to avoid potentially serious complications. These treatments are carefully designed to safely restore normal bilirubin concentrations and promote healthy development during the neonatal period.

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Key Factors Propelling the Newborn Jaundice Treatment Market

One of the main forces driving the expansion of the newborn jaundice treatment market is the rise in birth rates globally. Birth rates—the number of live births per population over a specific time—reflect demographic trends and contribute directly to the demand for postnatal healthcare. This increase is supported by better access to maternal healthcare, population growth, and favorable government initiatives in various regions, resulting in more newborns requiring effective jaundice management.

Newborn jaundice therapies play a critical role in this context by enabling early detection and timely treatment of high bilirubin levels through phototherapy and related methods, thereby preventing complications. For example, in July 2025, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported 594,677 live births in England and Wales in 2024, marking a 0.6% rise from the previous year with an increase of 3,605 births—the first growth since 2021. This upward trend in births contributes significantly to the expanding demand for newborn jaundice treatment.

Regional Outlook in the Newborn Jaundice Treatment Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the newborn jaundice treatment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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