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The Business Research Company's Motorsport Simulator Venue Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

Expected to grow to $2.37 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The motorsport simulator venue market has been gaining significant traction recently, fueled by the increasing appeal of immersive racing experiences and advancements in simulation technology. As this sector continues to evolve, it offers exciting opportunities for entertainment providers, esports enthusiasts, and driving professionals alike. Let’s explore the market's current size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Motorsport Simulator Venue Market Size and Growth Outlook

The motorsport simulator venue market has seen rapid expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.41 billion in 2026, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This historic growth is mainly driven by the surge in motorsport esports popularity, greater demand for immersive entertainment options, the expansion of arcade and gaming centers, limited real-world track access, and the early adoption of basic simulators in entertainment venues.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to experience even faster growth, reaching $2.37 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.8%. This forecasted rise is supported by the broader expansion of experiential entertainment, increased consumer spending on premium simulation experiences, growing use of motorsport training programs for amateur drivers, development of franchise-based simulator venue networks, and the integration of motorsport education within driving schools. Key trends anticipated in the upcoming years include the growth of esports racing ecosystems, expansion of location-based entertainment racing venues, introduction of premium subscription simulator memberships, upgrades in high-fidelity motion platform hardware, and the adoption of corporate experiential motorsport events.

Understanding Motorsport Simulator Venues

A motorsport simulator venue is a specialized facility designed to offer a highly realistic racing experience through sophisticated simulation technology. These venues provide users with advanced simulators that replicate authentic vehicle dynamics, immersive visuals, motion feedback, and accurate track recreations, enabling participants to enjoy near-real driving environments away from actual race tracks.

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Tourism Growth as a Key Market Driver

One significant factor propelling the motorsport simulator venue market is the increasing demand for tourism. Tourism involves traveling to new locations for leisure, business, or cultural experiences, and has become more accessible due to reduced transportation costs and improved connectivity. As a result, more travelers seek unique and engaging entertainment options, such as motorsport simulator venues, that combine excitement with cutting-edge technology. For example, in March 2026, the Travel Association, a US non-profit, reported a 3.4% increase in travel expenditures compared to the previous year, reaching $102 billion. Additionally, hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose by 4.3% nationally year over year, up from 0.4% earlier in the year. These indicators demonstrate how the growth in tourism demand supports expansion in the motorsport simulator venue market.

Impact of Growing Gaming Culture on Market Expansion

The rising popularity of gaming culture also plays a crucial role in expanding the motorsport simulator venue market. Gaming entails playing interactive digital or physical games for enjoyment, competition, or skill development. The widespread availability of affordable smartphones and high-speed internet has significantly broadened global access to gaming, fostering social and competitive engagement. This surge in gaming culture encourages players to seek more immersive and competitive racing experiences beyond what typical home setups offer, boosting demand for dedicated motorsport simulator venues. For instance, in November 2025, the American Gaming Association (AGA) reported that the gaming industry grew by 3.1% in the third quarter compared to the prior year. Executive confidence in the sector also improved to a positive 7.1%, marking its highest level since late 2022. These developments highlight how gaming culture growth is a strong catalyst for the motorsport simulator venue market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the motorsport simulator venue market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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