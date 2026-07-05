Plant Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast To Hit $1.1Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

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The Business Research Company’s Plant Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant disease diagnostics sector has been gaining significant traction recently, reflecting the growing importance of advanced agricultural technologies in protecting crop health. With rising challenges in pest and disease management, this market is positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, factors driving growth, regional trends, and key innovations shaping this important industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Plant Disease Diagnostics Market

The plant disease diagnostics market has experienced notable growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $0.76 billion in 2025 to $0.82 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This historic growth period is largely due to the traditional use of visual inspections, an increase in agricultural pest and disease outbreaks, higher demand for improved crop yields, expanded agricultural research efforts, and greater adoption of basic laboratory testing for plant pathology.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $1.11 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 7.8%. This growth forecast is driven by the increasing use of precision agriculture tools, a rising preference for sustainable crop protection methods, advances in AI-powered plant diagnostics, the expansion of smart farming practices coupled with IoT-based monitoring, and growing investments in climate-resilient crop management technologies. Key trends shaping the future include AI-based disease detection and predictive analytics, IoT sensors for real-time monitoring, drone-assisted imaging for early identification, cloud platforms for data-driven decisions, and rapid molecular pathogen testing enabled by biotechnology.

Understanding Plant Disease Diagnostics and Its Role

Plant disease diagnostics involves the scientific identification and analysis of diseases affecting crops by examining visible symptoms, pathogens, and environmental factors. This process includes visual assessments, laboratory testing, and advanced technological methods aimed at pinpointing the exact causes of plant health problems to ensure timely and effective treatment and management.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Plant Disease Diagnostics Market

One of the primary forces driving the plant disease diagnostics market is the rising prevalence of crop diseases worldwide. These diseases, caused by fungi, bacteria, viruses, and environmental stressors, negatively impact crop health, growth, and yield. Climatic changes such as warmer temperatures, altered rainfall, and increased humidity create ideal conditions for the spread and persistence of these pathogens. Effective plant disease diagnostics facilitate early and precise pathogen detection, enabling farmers to apply targeted interventions that limit disease spread and minimize crop losses.

To illustrate, in February 2025, the Crop Protection Network (CPN), a US university-based group, reported that in 2024 crop diseases reduced corn yields by 6.0% in the United States and 3.7% in Ontario, leading to a total shortfall of 963.4 million bushels. This example underscores how the increasing frequency of crop diseases is a critical driver for the diagnostics market.

Regional Market Dynamics in Plant Disease Diagnostics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the plant disease diagnostics market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers a comprehensive geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional trends and growth opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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