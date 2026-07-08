Dr. Ping Xu Moroney Launches Chinese Zodiac: Learn Chinese Calligraphy, an Engaging Workbook for Kids and Families

Chinese Zodiac: Learn Chinese Calligraphy Pic 1 Chinese Zodiac: Learn Chinese Calligraphy Pic 2 Chinese Zodiac: Learn Chinese Calligraphy Pic 3

GREENWOOD LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ping Xu Moroney has released Chinese Zodiac: Learn Chinese Calligraphy , an educational workbook that introduces readers to Chinese calligraphy through the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac. Created for children, families, educators, homeschoolers, and lifelong learners, the book offers a structured and engaging way to practice Chinese characters while gaining a deeper appreciation for Chinese culture and artistic traditions. The workbook is now available through major online booksellers.Availability "Chinese Zodiac: Learn Chinese Calligraphy" is available worldwide in kindle and paperback versions on Amazon. Interested readers can visit the official website https://bamboobrushpress.com/ to learn more.A Practical Workbook That Brings Chinese Calligraphy Within ReachChinese Zodiac: Learn Chinese Calligraphy combines guided tracing exercises with cultural learning to create an approachable introduction to one of the world's oldest writing systems. Each chapter focuses on a zodiac animal, allowing readers to practice authentic Chinese characters while learning the symbolism associated with each sign. The workbook is designed for beginners and encourages steady progress through repeated practice. Readers develop familiarity with stroke order, character formation, and the visual beauty of Chinese calligraphy in a format that supports independent learning as well as classroom instruction.Supporting Cultural Education Through Hands-On LearningDrawing on years of experience as an artist and educator, Dr. Ping created the workbook to help readers build meaningful connections with Chinese language and culture. The lessons combine artistic expression with practical exercises that encourage focus, patience, and creativity. The book serves a wide audience, including parents seeking educational activities, teachers introducing multicultural lessons, homeschooling families, and individuals interested in exploring Chinese language through art. Its accessible format allows readers to learn at their own pace while developing confidence with every character they complete."Chinese calligraphy is an important part of our cultural heritage, and I wanted to create a resource that welcomes learners of all ages," said Dr. Ping Xu Moroney, Author and Educator. "I hope this workbook encourages curiosity, creativity, and a lasting appreciation for Chinese language and tradition."A Resource for Classrooms, Families, and Independent StudyThe workbook fits naturally into a variety of educational settings. Teachers can incorporate it into language, art, and cultural studies, while parents can use it as a creative activity that introduces children to another culture. Independent learners also benefit from the clear tracing exercises and structured practice pages that make learning enjoyable and approachable. By combining language instruction with cultural storytelling through the zodiac, the book offers readers an opportunity to experience Chinese traditions in a practical and engaging way. The emphasis on consistent practice helps learners gradually build familiarity with Chinese characters while enjoying the creative process. Here is a recent article published about the book About Dr. Ping Xu MoroneyDr. Ping Xu Moroney is a Chinese-born artist, educator, and author dedicated to promoting Chinese language, culture, and traditional arts. Through her educational work, books, and artistic projects, Dr. Ping helps readers of all ages discover the beauty of Chinese calligraphy and cultural heritage. Her work reflects a commitment to making traditional Chinese learning accessible to audiences around the world.

Chinese Zodiac Learn Chinese Calligraphy By Dr. Ping Xu Moronye

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.