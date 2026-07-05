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The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Mosquito-Borne Infections Testing Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

Expected to grow to $2.12 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mosquito-borne infections testing market has become increasingly important as these diseases continue to affect populations worldwide. With growing awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies, this market is set for significant growth. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving its expansion, the key trends shaping its future, and regional growth prospects.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Mosquito-Borne Infections Testing Market

The mosquito-borne infections testing market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $1.44 billion in 2025 to $1.56 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This past growth has been driven by factors such as the increased prevalence of dengue and malaria outbreaks, limited access to advanced diagnostic facilities in developing countries, heightened awareness of vector-borne disease burdens, the expansion of laboratory testing capabilities in urban healthcare centers, and rising government funding aimed at infectious disease control programs.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. Future growth will be fueled by climate change expanding mosquito habitats and transmission zones, wider adoption of rapid molecular diagnostic methods, advancements in real-time outbreak tracking and predictive surveillance, growing demand for integrated public health data reporting systems, and the rise of personalized and precision diagnostics for infectious diseases. Key trends during this period involve increased outbreaks prompting demand for quick diagnostic tests, the growth of decentralized and point-of-care testing in remote areas, the use of multiplex assays for detecting multiple pathogens simultaneously, government-led surveillance programs for early outbreak detection, and a preference for portable, field-friendly diagnostic kits enabling faster epidemic responses.

Understanding Mosquito-Borne Infections Testing and Its Importance

Testing for mosquito-borne infections focuses on identifying viruses, parasites, or bacteria transmitted by mosquitoes that cause illness in humans. Clinical samples such as blood or serum are analyzed to confirm infection, pinpoint the exact pathogen, and evaluate disease severity. This information is critical for providing timely treatment and implementing focused public health interventions to contain outbreaks efficiently.

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Factors Catalyzing Growth in the Mosquito-Borne Infections Testing Market

One of the main forces driving market growth is the rising incidence of dengue fever. This viral infection, spread primarily by aedes mosquitoes, has been increasing due to warmer climates and higher rainfall, which create ideal breeding conditions. Rapid urbanization also exposes more people to mosquito populations, further increasing infection rates. Mosquito-borne infections testing enables early detection by confirming the presence of the virus in patients, which supports timely medical treatment and public health actions to curb disease spread. For instance, in July 2023, the World Health Organization reported that Brazil recorded over 2.3 million dengue cases up to week 26, with 44.2% laboratory-confirmed, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. This upward trend in dengue infections is a significant driver of demand in the testing market.

Growing Global Travel and Trade Contributing to Market Expansion

The increase in international travel and trade is another key factor propelling the mosquito-borne infections testing market. As travel restrictions related to COVID-19 ease, more people are moving across borders for tourism, business, and commerce, while goods flow more freely between countries. This heightened movement facilitates the spread of mosquito-borne pathogens to new regions, making monitoring and testing essential to prevent outbreaks. For example, in May 2024, the US National Travel and Tourism Office reported that international visitor arrivals reached 66.5 million in 2023, a rise of 15.7 million compared to 2022. This surge in global travel underscores the importance of robust testing infrastructure to manage the risk of disease transmission, thereby driving market growth.

Regional Dynamics and Emerging Hotspots in Mosquito-Borne Infections Testing

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for mosquito-borne infections testing, reflecting the high burden of vector-borne diseases in this region. Looking forward, Latin America is projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis also encompasses other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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