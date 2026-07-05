The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Molten Salt Tower CSP Market to Reach $3.38 Billion by 2030 on Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $3.39 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The molten salt tower concentrating solar power (CSP) market is gaining significant traction as the world shifts toward cleaner and more reliable renewable energy sources. This advanced solar technology is increasingly recognized for its ability to provide continuous power generation, addressing some of the key challenges of solar energy. Let’s explore the current market landscape, growth drivers, regional trends, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion of the Molten Salt Tower Concentrating Solar Power Market

The market for molten salt tower concentrating solar power has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.96 billion in 2025 to $2.19 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This expansion during the past period has been driven by several factors, including government incentives promoting solar thermal adoption, growing concerns over fossil fuel dependency encouraging diversification toward solar, the early rollout of pilot molten salt CSP plants, advancements in heat transfer fluids, and the rising electricity demand resulting from industrial growth.

Download a free sample of the molten salt tower concentrating solar power (csp) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18980833&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Forecasted Growth and Emerging Trends in the Molten Salt Tower CSP Market

Looking ahead, the molten salt tower CSP market is expected to maintain its rapid upward trajectory, reaching an estimated value of $3.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5%. This anticipated growth is supported by the swift expansion of utility-scale renewable energy goals, declining costs of thermal energy storage systems, integration with hybrid renewable energy grids, increasing needs for reliable 24/7 renewable power, and heightened investments in carbon-neutral energy infrastructure. Key trends during this forecast period include advancements in molten salt thermal energy storage for uninterrupted solar power, improvements in heliostat field designs for better solar concentration, use of corrosion-resistant materials in tower receiver systems, hybridizing CSP with grid-scale storage, and scaling up large utility dispatchable projects involving tower CSP technology.

Understanding Molten Salt Tower Concentrated Solar Power Technology

Molten salt tower concentrated solar power represents a cutting-edge solar thermal system that harnesses a large array of mirrors, known as heliostats, to focus sunlight onto a central receiver atop a tower. In this receiver, molten salt is heated and subsequently used to produce steam, which drives electricity generation. A major advantage of this technology is its integrated thermal energy storage capability, which allows for continuous and dispatchable electricity output even when the sun is not shining. By using molten salt as both the heat transfer and storage medium at high temperatures, this system enhances overall efficiency, supports grid stability, and improves the reliability of renewable energy for large-scale power generation.

View the full molten salt tower concentrating solar power (csp) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molten-salt-tower-concentrating-solar-power-csp-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Renewable Energy Adoption as a Central Growth Driver for Molten Salt Tower CSP

The rising adoption of renewable energy sources plays a crucial role in propelling the molten salt tower concentrating solar power market. As governments and industries become increasingly aware of carbon emission challenges and climate change, they are shifting toward cleaner energy alternatives like solar, wind, and hydropower. Molten salt tower CSP contributes to this transition by delivering dependable solar power that can be stored thermally, ensuring electricity generation continues even during periods without sunlight. For example, in January 2026, Carbon Brief reported that renewables accounted for 47% of the UK’s electricity production in 2025, marking a record high and highlighting the growing shift toward sustainable power sources. This growing reliance on renewables is a significant factor driving the molten salt tower CSP market forward.

How Increasing Solar Capacity Supports Market Growth

Another important factor encouraging the growth of the molten salt tower market is the expansion of solar capacity worldwide. Solar capacity refers to the total installed power generation potential of solar systems, measured in megawatts or gigawatts. This capacity is on the rise due to ambitious government targets and supportive policies that promote renewable energy through incentives, subsidies, and regulatory measures focused on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy security. Molten salt tower CSP technology complements these efforts by enabling efficient thermal energy storage and high-temperature power generation, facilitating continuous electricity supply regardless of sunlight availability. For instance, the UK Parliament’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, announced in May 2025, aims to increase solar capacity to between 45 and 57 gigawatts by 2030—about 2.5 times higher than the 18.1 gigawatts installed as of March 2025. This growing solar capacity is thus a key driver of the molten salt tower market.

Regional Market Dynamics in Molten Salt Tower Concentrating Solar Power

In terms of regional distribution, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the molten salt tower concentrating solar power market in 2025. Meanwhile, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers multiple geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.