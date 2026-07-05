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The Business Research Company's Modular Data Center Structural Steel Skid Market Size To Reach $2.43Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 12.6%

Expected to grow to $2.43 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The modular data center structural steel skid market is gaining significant traction as the demand for efficient, scalable data center solutions increases worldwide. With rapid technological advancements and the need for swift IT infrastructure deployment, this sector is set to experience remarkable growth over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this evolving industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Modular Data Center Structural Steel Skid Market

The market for modular data center structural steel skids has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $1.52 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This upsurge during the historical period is largely driven by increasing demand to expand data center capacity, broader adoption of prefabricated modular infrastructure, growth in cloud computing and hyperscale data centers, faster IT infrastructure deployment needs, and rising energy consumption in traditional data center construction.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $2.43 billion by 2030 with an even more robust CAGR of 12.6%. Factors fueling this forecasted growth include the expansion of AI-powered hyperscale data centers, greater use of edge computing infrastructure, a stronger push for sustainable and energy-efficient data center models, advances in liquid cooling and sophisticated thermal management, as well as heightened investments in modular and scalable digital infrastructure. Key trends anticipated during this period include AI-optimized modular data center designs that enhance load balancing and energy efficiency, IoT-enabled real-time monitoring of steel skid structures, liquid cooling-compatible skid systems tailored for high-density environments, rapid-deployment prefabricated steel skid frameworks for edge and hyperscale centers, and predictive maintenance solutions coupled with lifecycle analytics for these structural steel systems.

Understanding Modular Data Center Structural Steel Skids and Their Function

A modular data center structural steel skid is a factory-assembled steel framework designed to house critical data center components such as servers, power equipment, and cooling systems within a single unit. These skids enable quick installation, easy scalability, and standardized construction of modular data centers. Engineered for durability, they can withstand heavy loads, vibrations, and various environmental conditions, ensuring reliable and efficient operation whether installed indoors or outdoors.

View the full modular data center structural steel skid market report:

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Primary Factors Driving Market Expansion for Modular Data Center Structural Steel Skids

The surge in investments toward data center construction plays a pivotal role in propelling the modular data center structural steel skid market forward. Data centers, which accommodate computer systems, servers, and networking hardware to process and store vast amounts of data, have been rapidly multiplying due to the exponential rise in cloud computing needs. This growth necessitates scalable and high-performance infrastructure capable of managing increasing online data volumes. Modular structural steel skids facilitate this expansion by offering pre-engineered, factory-built platforms that simplify and speed up IT infrastructure deployment.

For example, in January 2026, TechUK, a UK-based nonprofit organization, reported that since July 2024, private investments totaling roughly £45 billion (about $57 billion) have been pledged toward data center projects. Additionally, as of August 2025, the UK’s data center development pipeline was valued at approximately £36.4 billion (around $46.2 billion), encompassing nearly 100 projects nationwide. These substantial financial commitments highlight the growing investment driving demand for modular structural steel skid solutions in data center construction.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in the Modular Data Center Structural Steel Skid Industry

In 2025, North America dominated the modular data center structural steel skid market as the largest regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global development and opportunities within this sector.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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