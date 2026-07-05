Coherent Market Insights Launches Strategic Paper at Digital Transformation 2026

ITU's WSIS Forum 2026

CMI's CEO Raj Shah to present independent market intelligence on AI and cybersecurity in global telecom at a CMAI-organised session at ITU's Geneva headquarters

CMI's CEO Raj Shah to present independent market intelligence on AI and cyber security in global telecom at a CMAI-organised session at ITU's Geneva headquarters” — CMI

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GENEVA, July 2026 -- Coherent Market Insights (CMI), a global market intelligence and consulting firm operating in more than 32 countries, has joined together with CMAI for a session on Digital Transformation in ICT, AI, Quantum Technologies & Education, convened by the CMAI Association of India at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) headquarters as part of WSIS Forum 2026.Where Policy Meets PracticeThe WSIS Forum 2026 runs 6–10 July in Geneva, co-hosted by ITU and the Swiss Confederation, and co-organized with UNESCO, UNDP, and UNCTAD. The Forum has long served as a convening point for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the WSIS Action Lines, where government leaders, regulators, and technologists negotiate not just what digital transformation should look like, but how it gets built responsibly. This year's session sits alongside a broader agenda spanning digital inclusion, quantum technologies, future connectivity, and education, alongside the AI and cybersecurity discussions CMI has been invited to help lead as part of its joint participation with CMAI.Representing CMI, Mr. Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, will join as a Speaker, offering industry perspective on how AI is reshaping both the opportunities and the threat landscape facing telecom operators worldwide.“Telecom networks have become the nervous system of the digital economy, which means every AI capability we add to them also expands the surface area operators have to defend. The organizations that treat AI and cyber resilience as a single strategic conversation, rather than two separate ones, are the ones that will be best positioned as this transformation accelerates.”— Mr. Raj Shah, CEO & Founder, Coherent Market InsightsAn Exclusive Strategic PaperAs part of its participation in the conference, CMI will launch its exclusive strategic paper on "Cyber Security & Artificial Intelligence within the Global Telecom Industry" in association with CMAI, TEMA, and WSIS. The paper examines:● The evolving impact of Artificial Intelligence on the telecom ecosystem● Emerging cyber security threats, vulnerabilities, and the shifting risk landscape● AI-enabled cyber resilience and next-generation security frameworks● Digital trust, infrastructure protection, and secure telecom transformation● Market trends shaping the future of AI-driven telecommunications● Strategic recommendations for operators, regulators, and technology providersDuring his session, Mr. Shah will present key findings from the paper, offering practical recommendations to help telecom operators, governments, and regulators strengthen cyber resilience while adopting AI responsibly.A Session Convened With CMAIThe session is convened in partnership with the CMAI Association of India, an ICT trade body led by Prof. N. K. Goyal, its President.CMI's Commitment to Evidence-Driven Digital PolicyCMI's joint participation with CMAI Association of India reflects a broader conviction shaping the firm's work: meaningful digital transformation depends not just on innovation, but on rigorous, independent research that helps decision-makers separate signal from hype.As the global ICT and telecommunications community looks toward an AI-driven future, CMI remains committed to equipping stakeholders with the intelligence needed to build systems that are innovative, secure, and inclusive.Event DetailsEvent: International Conference on Digital Transformation in ICT, AI, Quantum Technologies & Education 2026Venue: International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Geneva, SwitzerlandDate: 7 July 2026Joint Participants: CMAI Association of India & Coherent Market Insights (CMI)Speaker: Mr. Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, Coherent Market Insights (CMI)Knowledge Contribution: Exclusive Strategic Paper, “Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence in the Global Telecom Industry”Session convened with: CMAI Association of India (Prof. N. K. Goyal, President)For more information, visit https://www.cmai.asia and https://www.ncsai.in About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across multiple industries. Headquartered in India, CMI has a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan. CMI supports clients in over 32 countries with 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries, influencing well-informed decision-making in rapidly changing markets.Learn more at www.coherentmarketinsights.com

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