Screenwriter & Author Malik DeBracey III Releases Velvet Shadows: The Bloodline Trilogy, A Powerful New Crime Drama Saga

Velvet Shadows: The Bloodline Trilogy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malik DeBracey III, author, screenwriter, creator, and producer, has released Book One of Velvet Shadows: The Bloodline Trilogy , a character-driven crime drama that combines psychological storytelling, urban fiction, and family legacy. Available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon, the novel introduces readers to a layered narrative that explores the relationship between influence, identity, and survival while establishing the foundation for a planned trilogy with broader storytelling ambitions.Availability Velvet Shadows: The Bloodline Trilogy Book One is available worlwide in Kindle and paperback editions through Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Velvet-Shadows-Malik-Debracey-III/dp/1977287654 A Story That Examines the Human Cost of PowerVelvet Shadows: The Bloodline Trilogy takes place between Oakland and Los Angeles, where luxury nightlife, private estates, and hidden networks create the backdrop for an evolving struggle over control and legacy. The story follows a closely connected group of women and influential power brokers navigating a world shaped by secrecy, ambition, and shifting alliances. As buried truths begin to surface, each character faces decisions that affect families, relationships, and future generations.Throughout the novel, Malik explores themes including control versus freedom, survival versus legacy, and power versus identity. These ideas are presented through emotionally driven characters whose personal journeys contribute to a broader examination of influence, resilience, and redemption.Designed for Readers Who Appreciate Character-Driven FictionBook One introduces a fictional universe built around interconnected storylines, giving readers an immersive experience while establishing a framework for future installments. The novel blends elements of contemporary drama, psychological suspense, and urban fiction through cinematic pacing and layered character development. Adult readers interested in morally complex stories, family dynamics, and thought-provoking narratives will find a story that encourages reflection alongside entertainment.The premium paperback edition includes professionally formatted pages, clean typography, an author's note, and discussion questions that make the book suitable for individual readers as well as book clubs seeking meaningful conversations.Creative Vision Extends Beyond the PageBeyond its literary focus, Velvet Shadows: The Bloodline Trilogy reflects Malik's long-term creative vision for a narrative universe capable of expanding into additional books and visual storytelling opportunities. His work draws attention to themes surrounding ambition, systemic power, trauma, and identity while presenting culturally grounded stories with broad audience appeal. Here is a recent article published about the book "My goal with Velvet Shadows was to create characters whose struggles feel authentic while building a world that encourages readers to think about legacy, resilience, and the choices that shape our lives," said Malik DeBracey III, Author, Screenwriter, Creator, and Producer. "I wanted the first book to establish a strong emotional foundation while opening the door for a much larger story that continues across the trilogy."About Malik DeBracey IIIMalik DeBracey III is an author, screenwriter, creator, producer, and entrepreneur whose work focuses on developing character-driven stories for literature, film, and television. His storytelling explores culture, identity, resilience, and human relationships through cinematic narratives with psychological depth.Outside of his creative work, Malik is committed to community development through Humanity In Perpetuity Global, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transitional housing, workforce development, mental health advocacy, and support for individuals experiencing homelessness and those returning from incarceration.

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