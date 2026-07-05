China: Freedom House Welcomes Release of Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, Calls on CCP to Release Other Detained Zion Church Members and All Political Prisoners

WASHINGTON—Chinese authorities have released political prisoner Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri after nearly nine months of detention, during which he had almost no contact with the outside world. Pastor Jin founded and led Zion Church, one of China’s largest underground house churches, and for this, he faced harassment, intimidation, and eventually, imprisonment. The October 2025 arrest of nearly 30 Zion Church pastors and members, including Pastor Jin, marked a clear escalation in the CCP’s long-standing attacks on religion. Pastor Jin’s case was adopted by Freedom House’s Fred Hiatt Program to Free Political Prisoners earlier this year.



Jamie Fly, CEO of Freedom House, issued the following statement:



"Freedom House is grateful for President Trump’s personal commitment to securing Pastor Jin’s release, as well as the tireless efforts of Trump administration officials to make this happen. Now that Pastor Jin is safely at home with his family, we will redouble our efforts to secure the release of the remaining political prisoners held by China and other authoritarian regimes around the world through our Fred Hiatt Program to Free Political Prisoners."



Brian Tronic, director of Freedom House’s Free Them All: The Fred Hiatt Program to Free Political Prisoners, issued the following statement:

“Pastor Ezra Jin is a brave leader who dared to practice and share his faith in one of the most dangerous countries in the world to do so. While his release will bring much-needed comfort to his family, friends, and many supporters, we cannot forget the leaders and members of Zion Church who remain detained, and others associated with the church who still face serious criminal charges. We call on Chinese authorities to release all individuals who have been detained simply for practicing their faith, end the regime’s cruel attacks on religious belief, and free the regime’s many political prisoners.”