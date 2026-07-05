FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2026

Governor Kehoe Announces SEMA and FEMA to Participate in Joint Damage Assessments for Severe Weather System that Began June 4 Third round of Joint PDAs this year for storm damage in Missouri

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will participate with local officials in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDA) of public infrastructure in 29 counties following a stretch of severe storms that have heavily impacted several regions of the state beginning June 4.

“For the last two weeks, local emergency management teams across Missouri have responded to dangerous flash flooding, several tornadoes, and intense straight-line winds resulting in serious destruction to their communities,” Governor Kehoe said. “Upon initial assessment, our local partners and SEMA believe the emergency response costs and damage to roads, bridges, and other important public infrastructure meet the levels required for a federal disaster declaration for FEMA Public Assistance and warrant a formal review by FEMA.

Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov