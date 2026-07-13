Trust to Traction Podcast Debuts with Nelson Lopez on Web3 Trust and Emerging Markets

Stefan Furcoi, host of Trust to Traction, speaks with guest Nelson Lopez in the podcast’s debut episode on Web3 trust, emerging markets, capital formation, and digital infrastructure.

The debut episode features Nelson Lopez in a B2B Web3 conversation on trust, adoption, capital formation, and digital infrastructure.

I think trust is a product, not a virtue. Trust is something that people feel about you depending on a set of values that you show.” — Nelson Lopez, Founder of DeWe Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stefan Furcoi , a senior Web3/Crypto growth marketer focused on wallets, exchanges, protocols, and crypto fintech products, today announced the launch of Trust to Traction , a B2B fintech and Web3 podcast built around a practical question for the next phase of digital assets: how does trust become adoption, and how does adoption become measurable business traction?The debut episode features Nelson Lopez , CEO of XFounders Accelerator and founder of DeWe Partners, in a conversation on Web3 trust, emerging markets, capital formation, digital infrastructure, venture acceleration, and El Salvador’s role in the broader investment and innovation conversation.Trust to Traction is positioned away from price commentary and speculative crypto coverage. Instead, the show examines the business layer behind Web3 growth: user confidence, onboarding clarity, founder readiness, institutional relationships, compliance-aware communication, lifecycle marketing, and the infrastructure required before wallets, exchanges, protocols, and crypto fintech products can earn durable usage.The podcast is designed for conversations where marketing, product, regulation, capital, and user behavior meet. Each episode aims to translate complex Web3 themes into operator-level insight for teams building financial products that must earn credibility before they can scale. The format prioritizes practical signal over noise, with lessons that founders, operators, and growth leaders can apply.“Trust to Traction exists for the part of Web3 that happens after attention,” said Furcoi. “Visibility can start a conversation, but trust is what moves users, investors, partners, and institutions toward action. The podcast is about the systems that turn complexity into confidence and confidence into traction.”The first episode with Lopez explores how emerging-market Web3 ecosystems are built beyond slogans or market cycles. The discussion covers what founders need to prove before capital moves, how accelerators can create enterprise deal flow, why local market context matters, and how digital infrastructure becomes credible when regulatory, commercial, and user realities are addressed together.Lopez brings experience across venture building, global crypto operations, startup acceleration, and ecosystem development. Through XFounders Accelerator, he has worked with portfolio companies across multiple markets and built program structures around founder selection, residency cohorts, mentor networks, enterprise integration, investor relations, and post-program partnership development. His broader experience includes work across Gate.io, 1inch, El Salvador, LATAM, MENA, and SEA.For Furcoi, the podcast is also part of a broader effort to make Web3 growth conversations more commercially grounded. His work focuses on helping crypto and fintech products translate technical value into user understanding, activation, retention, qualified traffic, compliant education, and revenue-aligned growth systems.“Web3 marketing is not just content,” Furcoi added. “At the senior level, it becomes trust architecture. The strongest teams are not only explaining technology; they are reducing hesitation, proving utility, and helping users move from curiosity to confident action.”Future Trust to Traction episodes will feature founders, operators, investors, marketers, and fintech leaders working across digital assets, stablecoins, payments, wallets, exchanges, protocols, compliance, emerging markets, and growth strategy.The first episode is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqeV32XQo7o About Trust to TractionTrust to Traction is a B2B fintech and Web3 podcast hosted by Stefan Furcoi. The show explores how crypto, fintech, and Web3 companies turn trust into adoption, activation, retention, and revenue-aligned growth. Topics include Web3 marketing, crypto fintech, wallet and exchange growth, stablecoins, digital infrastructure, founder readiness, compliant crypto education, and the business systems behind real adoption.About Stefan FurcoiStefan Furcoi is a senior Web3/Crypto growth marketer focused on wallets, exchanges, protocols, and crypto fintech products. His work connects GTM strategy, user acquisition, lifecycle marketing, SEO, content strategy, activation, retention, compliant education, and behavior-driven marketing with measurable business outcomes.About Nelson LopezNelson Lopez is a global venture builder, CEO of XFounders Accelerator, and founder of DeWe Partners. His work spans startup acceleration, venture advisory, Web3 operations, capital strategy, emerging-market ecosystems, and digital infrastructure.Media ContactStefan FurcoiTrust to TractionWebsite: https://stefanfurcoi.com Podcast / Episode: https://www.youtube.com/@stefanfurcoi/ Email: contact@stefanfurcoi.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefan-furcoi/ Mail: 250 East Hills Sq SE1000 Suite 1006Calgary, AB T2A 7A7Canada

Web3 trust, emerging markets & digital infrastructure with Nelson Lopez | Trust to Traction Ep. 1

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