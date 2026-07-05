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Local Agencies Take Lead of Log Road Fire

RELEASE DATE: Jul 04, 2026


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 4, 2026


CRAWFORD, Neb. — The Log Road Fire remains estimated at approximately 1,526 acres and is now 81% contained.

This is the final media release for the Log Road Fire. As suppression efforts transition into the next phase, command of the incident is being returned to local fire departments, which will continue monitoring conditions and addressing any remaining hotspots as needed.

We extend our sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the response, including first responders, dispatchers, emergency managers, public safety personnel, cooperating agencies, organizations, volunteers, and members of the public who provided donations, resources, and other support.

We also thank the City of Crawford for providing facilities that supported incident operations throughout the response. Their partnership and hospitality were greatly appreciated.

While response operations are transitioning to local management, the public is encouraged to remain cautious in and around the fire area and avoid interfering with any ongoing firefighting activities.

Additional updates, if necessary, will be provided by local officials.

Photos and b-roll of the fire are available for media use at: https://go.unl.edu/logroadfire. Please credit the photos as indicated.

Log Road Fire Media Release: July 4, 2026

Log Road Fire Media Release: July 4, 2026

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Local Agencies Take Lead of Log Road Fire

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