07.04.2026 - System Pressure Advisory – Buxton Notch and Spencer Place Area, Ocean Ridge

Posted 07.04.2026

07.04.2026 - System Pressure Advisory – Buxton Notch and Spencer Place, Ocean Ridge

PWS ID No. NC-04-10045

The water consumers of Brunswick County Public Utilities along Buxton Notch and Spencer Place areas in Ocean Ridge Development located at:

Buxton Notch (addresses 510, 514, 515, and 517)

Spencer Place (addresses 6593, 6597, 6601, 6605, 6609)

Carlton Court (address 498)

are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages caused by a water main break. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back-siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Until further notice, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the NC Division of Water Resources advise consumers to boil all water or use bottled water for human consumption. Consumption includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Approximately ten (10) connections have been affected. Affected customers will be notified by door hangers, Utilities News Flash, and ReadyBrunswick. These are residential connections.

This advisory will remain in effect until further written notification is issued. Brunswick County will provide additional information when this advisory is lifted.

For additional questions, please call:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm: (910) 253-2657

After Hours or Holidays: (910) 755-7921, (910) 371-3490, or (910) 454-0512

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this period.

This advisory has been issued on 07.04.2026 by Adam Sellers of Brunswick County Public Utilities.