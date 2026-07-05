Governor Morrisey Commemorates Independence Day at West Virginia America250 Celebration ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey addressed families and visitors at the State Capitol today to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence while recognizing the service and sacrifice of veterans, active-duty service members, and Gold Star Families.

"As we celebrate America's first 250 years, we should also be thinking about the next 250," said Governor Morrisey. "What kind of West Virginia will we leave the generations that follow us? It must be a bright one. Forged by the spirit of grit in these mountains and the unshakable principles of our founders, West Virginia is building a future that advances freedom, embraces opportunity, and invests in our greatest asset - our people."

Governor Morrisey and First Lady Denise Morrisey were joined by members of the West Virginia Legislature, veterans, military families, and citizens from across the state for the Independence Day ceremony.

West Virginia native and Emmy Award-winning announcer Jim Thornton, the voice of Wheel of Fortune, served as master of ceremonies. The program opened with an invocation by Senator Kevan Bartlett and included a flyover by the West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing and patriotic music performed by the 249th Army Band of the West Virginia National Guard.

The ceremony also featured performances by the West Virginia Voices Youth Choir, a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, recognition of veterans, active-duty service members, and Gold Star Families, and a reading of the winning entry from the West Virginia America250 Poetry Contest.

"America's story has always been one of building," Governor Morrisey said. "One generation passes the values of our founders down to the next. Today I see a new spring in West Virginia's step, a hope in our hearts, and a determination for a better tomorrow. Our brightest days are ahead."

The Independence Day ceremony was part of West Virginia's four-day America250 Capital City Celebration, which featured the America250 Wheel, concerts, family activities, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, nightly projection shows on the State Capitol, and a fireworks spectacular commemorating America's 250th anniversary.