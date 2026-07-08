New Historical Thriller ‘The America Codes’ Explores Hidden Messages in the Declaration of Independence

The America Codes (Softcover Book) The America Codes Website Image The author, Alan W. Green

A Novel Way to Tell a True Story: Author Alan W. Green blends fiction and pattern analysis in a book linking America’s founding to modern prophecies.

The Declaration of Independence contains hidden structure... and it wasn’t just written for 1776. It was meant for a time when the world would be ready to receive it.” — Alan W. Green

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, a new historical thriller is entering the national conversation with a provocative premise: what if the Declaration contains secrets that have gone unnoticed for 250 years?

Author, musician, and cryptographer Alan W. Green will release The America Codes on August 2nd, the actual date of the Declaration's signing. The book combines fiction, analysis, and historical inquiry to explore the possibility that numerical and geometric structures are embedded within America’s founding document. The author states that readers can easily examine and evaluate these patterns for themselves.

Contrasting the Founders' vision for this new nation with the modern crisis it now faces, the novel follows twin protagonists, Ray and Daisy, as they uncover the mysteries within the Declaration. Their discoveries connect early American history to symbolic systems, mathematical relationships, and the nation’s evolving identity.

“The Declaration of Independence contains hidden structure... and it wasn’t just written for 1776. It was meant for a time when the world would be ready to receive it.” said Green.

A Timely Cultural Moment

The release coincides with renewed national reflection as the United States celebrates its 250th year. Questions surrounding the country’s founding principles, long-term purpose, and interpretation of liberty have returned to public discourse across media, education, and cultural institutions.

The America Codes engages these themes through narrative rather than argument, using mystery and exploration to invite readers into a deeper examination of the foundational text.

Key Themes Explored

- Decoding numerical and geometric patterns in the Declaration

- Connections between the early Founders' vision and our modern interpretations of it

- Questions of liberty, self-determination, national identity, and spirituality.

Author Background

Green’s work is informed by more than two decades of independent research into historical texts that hide cryptographic messages. His earlier projects include a Gaia TV Series and book which explored connections between the Renaissance polymath, Dr. John Dee and the Shakespeare authorship question.

With a background in classical music, Green approaches historical analysis through the lens of structure and pattern.

“As a jazz pianist, one learns to perceive motifs, variation, and hidden patterns ,” Green said. “Over time, I began to recognize repetitive structures appearing in important historical documents and symbols.”

Availability

The America Codes will be released on August 2nd, 2026.

Readers can join the official waitlist for early access, launch updates, and exclusive preview materials at www.TheAmericaCodes.com

The America Codes promo 1

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