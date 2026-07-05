Richmond Museum District Duplex Sells in 6 Days, $50,050 Over Asking

The professionally staged living and dining spaces demonstrate Jsquared’s approach to creating inviting interiors that resonate with today’s homebuyers. Kiernan Zilletti, Principal Broker and Owner of Sycamore Realty, has built his brokerage on strategic marketing, exceptional client service, and a commitment to maximizing value for every seller. Professionally staged primary bedroom designed by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design to enhance buyer appeal and showcase the home’s architectural features. Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property’s appeal and value throu

Kiernan Ziletti of Sycamore Realty listed the 1916 Museum District duplex at $699,950; it closed at $750,000 after design consultation and staging by Jsquared.

Jsquared didn’t just stage two rental units; they staged two homes carrying a century of history. Buyers felt it the moment they walked In” — Kiernan Ziletti - Principal Broker & Owner Sycamore Realty

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum District Duplex Sells in Six Days, 7 Percent Over Asking, After Jsquared Design Consultation and StagingThe 1916 row home at 3006 Floyd Avenue in Richmond, listed by Kiernan Ziletti of Sycamore Realty LLC at $699,950, closed at $750,000 within a week of hitting the market, following a pre-listing design consultation and vacant home staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A two-unit duplex at 3006 Floyd Avenue in Richmond's Museum District went under contract just six days after being listed and closed on April 24, 2026, for $750,000, roughly 7 percent above its $699,950 asking price, equaling $271 per square foot.The 1916 row home was listed by Kiernan Ziletti of Sycamore Realty and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.Unlike some of the single-family conversions Jsquared has staged elsewhere in Richmond, 3006 Floyd Avenue remains a true income-producing duplex, with a two-bedroom, one-bath unit on the lower level and a second unit upstairs featuring French doors that open onto a private balcony. Both units retain original 1916 details, including hardwood flooring, decorative trim, and fireplaces, alongside updated kitchens and baths.Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a pre-listing design consultation with the seller's team to review paint, lighting, and finish decisions across both units, then fully staged the vacant property before it was marketed. Because a duplex has to appeal to two different kinds of buyers, an owner-occupant looking for a home with rental income potential and an investor evaluating the property purely on its numbers, the staging was built to present each unit as a complete, livable space rather than as a generic rental."Duplexes are a different challenge than a single-family listing, because you're staging two homes under one roof and trying to speak to two different buyer mindsets at once," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Our design consultation looked at both units together, so a buyer touring the property could immediately see how each space lives on its own, while still understanding how the whole building works as an investment."Ziletti, a third-generation Richmond real estate professional with a background in architectural history, said the sale reflected something beyond the numbers. "A building like this has been two homes for over a hundred years, and every family who's lived there has left something behind, a mantel, a doorway, the way the light comes through those fanlight windows," Ziletti said. "My job isn't just to market a duplex, it's to help buyers see that historical continuity, whether they're planning to live upstairs and rent the other unit or simply fall in love with the bones of the place. Jsquared didn’t just stage two rental units; they staged two homes carrying a century of history. Buyers felt it the moment they walked In”.The sale adds to a growing list of Richmond-area properties, spanning single-family homes, historic conversions, and multi-unit properties, where Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has been tied to fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by industry groups including the International Association of Home Staging Professionals and the Home Staging and Redesign Alliance for its luxury and vacant-home staging work.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout the greater Richmond area. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. More information is available at jsquaredrva.com About Sycamore Realty LLCSycamore Realty is a Richmond, Virginia real estate brokerage founded in 1976, reintroduced under third-generation broker Kiernan Ziletti with a focus on Richmond's historic and architecturally significant neighborhoods, including the Museum District and Fan District.

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