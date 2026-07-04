TWO VEHICLE SERIOUS INJURY CRASH IN BOISE COUNTY

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two – vehicle injury crash that occurred at 12:19 pm, Saturday, July 4th, 2026, on State Highway 21 near milepost 31.

An orange 2025 KTM 390 driven by a 27-year-old male from Idaho City, who is a Boise City Search and Rescue unit, was traveling southbound on State Highway 21. A blue Ford Bronco driven by a 46-year-old male from Medford, Oregon was driving southbound on State Highway 21. The KTM collided with the back of the Bronco.

The driver of the Bronco was wearing a seatbelt and not transported. The rider of the KTM was wearing a helmet and was transported via air ambulance for serious injuries.

The road was blocked for approximately 24 minutes.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police

The Idaho State Police were assisted by Idaho City Police Department, Boise County Search and Rescue, and Air St Lukes.

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4856/3451

Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho