DHS and Secretary Mullin Mark One Year Anniversary of Historic Big Beautiful Bill

One year ago, President Donald J. Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law

WASHINGTON – Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin released the following statement commemorating the one-year anniversary of President Donald J. Trump signing into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which allocated a historic $165 billion in appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“It’s been one year since President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill. The results have been, and will continue to be, absolutely remarkable for our country,” said Secretary Mullin. “This is what good government looks like: Over $1.6 trillion in spending cuts; no tax on tips, social security, or overtime pay; investments in new technology to secure our borders on both land and sea; and historic funding for ICE, CBP, and the Coast Guard to make America safe again.”

When it was signed into law, the Big Beautiful Bill secured the following funding for DHS:

$46.5 billion to complete construction of the border wall, with the primary border wall now planned for completion in late 2027.

to complete construction of the border wall, with the primary border wall now planned for completion in late 2027. $14.4 billion for removal transportation.

for removal transportation. $12 billion in state reimbursements for states that fought against the Biden administration’s open border.

in state reimbursements for states that fought against the Biden administration’s open border. $4.1 billion to hire additional Customs and Border Protection personnel.

to hire additional Customs and Border Protection personnel. $3.2 billion for new technology and $2.7 billion for new cutting-edge border surveillance.

for new technology and for new cutting-edge $855 million to expand CBP’s vehicle fleet.

to expand CBP’s vehicle fleet. The law also provided ICE with the funding to hire 12,000 new agents , which more than doubled the number of ICE officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000.

, which more than doubled the number of ICE officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000. The BBB provided ICE with enough detention capacity to maintain an average daily population of 100,000 illegal aliens and secured 80,000 new ICE beds .

and . The Big Beautiful Bill also fully funded ICE’s 287(g) program , which empowers state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers.

, which empowers state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers. Under the law, ICE and Border Patrol agents will also receive a $10,000 bonus for the next four years.

The BBB also gave the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) its biggest upgrade since World War II with the following funding:

$14.1 billion for USCG cutters.

for USCG cutters. $3.7 billion for USCG aircraft.

for USCG aircraft. $6 billion for USCG infrastructure.

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