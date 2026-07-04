Carolinas Roofing Association Launches New Brand and Website

Strategic rebrand and redesigned website strengthen the association's ability to serve roofing professionals across North and South Carolina.

This project creates a stronger foundation for CRA to connect with its members today while continuing to grow and serve the roofing industry for years to come.” — Matt Thompson

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolinas Roofing Association (CRA), formerly the Carolinas Roofing & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (CRSMCA), has launched a new brand identity and redesigned website. The project was completed in partnership with Splash Omnimedia, a strategic marketing agency with extensive experience helping roofing organizations strengthen their brands and grow. Together, they created a modern identity and digital experience designed to better serve the roofing community across the Carolinas.

The rebrand introduces a simpler name that is easier to recognize and remember while preserving the identity members have trusted for decades. The refreshed logo retains the familiar outlines of North and South Carolina, creating a natural brand evolution that honors the association's history while looking toward the future.

CRA’s redesigned website replaces an outdated platform with a modern, user-friendly experience that makes it easier to learn about membership, access educational resources, stay informed about events and connect with the association. The new site better reflects the value of membership while helping CRA engage current members and welcome new roofing professionals from across the Carolinas.

The project was completed in partnership with Splash Omnimedia, which guided the strategic planning process before developing the association's new brand identity and website.

"With residential and commercial roofing being one of our core industries, we're incredibly excited to partner with a roofing association on a branding and web project that will strengthen engagement and provide valuable resources for roofing organizations across the Carolinas," said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. "This project creates a stronger foundation for CRA to connect with its members today while continuing to grow and serve the roofing industry for years to come."

About Carolinas Roofing Association (CRA)

Carolinas Roofing Association (formerly the Carolinas Roofing & Sheet Metal Contractors Association) is a nonprofit trade association serving roofing professionals throughout North and South Carolina through education, advocacy, workforce development and industry collaboration.

About Splash Omnimedia

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing agency based in Lexington, South Carolina, specializing in strategic planning, branding, website development, digital marketing and communications that help organizations grow and strengthen their brands.

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