Electric Marshmallow Productions Announces New Amsterdam's Sandra Mae Frank as Lead in New Sci-Fi Series, SPACE PIRATES

Sandra Mae Frank as Eleria "El" Siderian in SPACE PIRATES. A proof of concept photo showing the bridge of a spaceship. El sits in her captain's chair next to Nugget, a fluffy lyra. Nugget is a black fluff ball. She looks like a cross between a baby goat and rabbit. A photo of Sandra Mae Frank as Eleria "El" Siderian in SPACE PIRATES. She is wearing a leather jacket, fingerless black gloves, black leather pants and boots with buckles and a weapons garter on her right leg. The background is space and dark purple. Ren Hanami as Ursuline K'Paylah. An older Asian woman looks directly into the camera. She is leaning her hands on a table. She is dressed in a silky red off shoulder dress with black pants. She is wearing a necklace and earrings and has long dark hair. Be

The studio had a proof of concept photo shoot to announce Sandra Mae Frank as the lead in their new sci-fi series, created by DOM EVANS and ASHTYN LAW.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric Marshmallow Productions, the Detroit film studio started by screenwriter, Ashtyn Law to showcase her work with partner, award-winning director, Dom Evans, just announced their new television series, SPACE PIRATES. The duo created the series in 2023, and it's been in early development since late 2024.The show, stars New Amsterdam's Sandra Mae Frank, as Eleria "El" Siderian, a scrappy space pirate investigating a deadly attack while being hunted across the galaxy. The series also features Kung Fu on CW's Shannon Dang, as El's twin sister, Alia, Loudermilk's Sofiya Cheyenne as ship security officer, T'Vara V'aatay, and Ren Hanami, from Star Trek Picard as Supreme Leader, Ursuline K'Paylah.The show, which has other yet to be announced actors, had a well received table reading of the pilot in late 2024. In January 2026, Evans received funding from Virginia Tech, for a proof of concept photo shoot, to help towards finding producers to shoot the pilot. The duo are currently seeking funding.You can view the photos from the photo shoot on the Electric Marshmallow Productions website at electricmarshmallow.com, as well as their Instagram.SPACE PIRATES is a single camera, sci-fi drama series set in an unknown universe. It's an original concept pilot, not based on existing material. The protagonist, Eleria, is a Deaf and queer space pirate. Sandra Mae Frank was cast not only because of her amazing talent, but also because Evans and Law are serious about authentic casting.Interested producers and financiers can inquire to see a video of the table reading for the pilot as well as the show pitch deck and Show Bible materials. To get in touch with the studio, contact Ashtyn Law at info@electricmarshmallow.com.

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