Governor Newsom announces deployment of California firefighters and equipment to Colorado, as sister state battles wildfires

Colorado has supported California during several major incidents in recent years, including the 2024 Park Fire in Northern California and the 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires in Southern California.

“Wildfire is not just a challenge for California — it’s a shared reality across the West,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. The opportunity to support Colorado the way they have supported California is both important and necessary, because when one state is impacted, we all stand together.”

The deployment will not impact capacity in California as CAL FIRE will maintain full staffing levels and deploy reserve fire engines to protect Californians during the busy Fourth of July Holiday alongside local, state, federal, and tribal partners.

California has a long history of answering the call when communities face their greatest challenges. Through its nationally recognized mutual aid system, California has deployed highly trained, expert personnel and specialized resources to disasters across the country and around the world.

California teams have responded to disasters in Florida, Washington, Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Jamaica, Arizona, and Puerto Rico. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and Hurricane Ian are among other events California has supported.