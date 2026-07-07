DreamSofa Launces Pet- and Kid-Proof Performance Fabrics as the Center of Its Custom Sofa Program

white modular sofa

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more households build living rooms around pets and young children, DreamSofa is emphasizing machine-washable covers, spill-shield coatings, and fabrics rated for 100,000 double rubs — without asking buyers to give up the look they want.DreamSofa, the direct-to-consumer custom furniture company, is putting durability at the front of its pitch to families and pet owners, arguing that "stain-proof" and "beautiful" no longer have to be a trade-off. The company's made-to-order sofas and sectionals can be built with heavy-duty performance fabrics , removable machine-washable covers, and a spill-resistant nano-coating designed to let owners wipe up everyday accidents before they set.The emphasis tracks a durable shift in American households. Pet ownership sits near record highs, multigenerational and young-family living is common, and shoppers who once treated a light-colored sofa as off-limits now expect furniture that can absorb daily life. The friction point is familiar: the fabrics that look best in a showroom are often the first to show wear, and the fabrics that survive a household of kids and dogs have historically looked utilitarian. DreamSofa's argument is that its fabric library closes that gap.At the center of the program is a curated fabric collection of more than 1,500 options, organized into four designer-selected families that range from soft, plush textures to hard-wearing, easy-clean weaves. The four collections span plush, velvet-look textures at one end and tightly woven, wipe-clean weaves at the other, so a family is not limited to a handful of "practical" options in beige and gray. Within that library, DreamSofa steers busy households toward its performance fabrics, which are engineered to resist abrasion, stains, and fading. Many are rated to 100,000 double rubs — a standard measure of upholstery durability well above the threshold typically used to define "heavy-duty" contract-grade material — meaning they are specified to hold up under the kind of daily traffic a family sofa actually sees.Cleanability is the second pillar. Removable covers on much of the line can be taken off and machine-washed, and the spill-shield nano-coating is designed so that spills such as coffee, juice, or red wine bead on the surface long enough to be blotted away rather than soaking into the cushion. For pet households, that combination — washable covers plus a stain-resistant surface — targets the two problems owners cite most: odor and set-in marks."Parents and pet owners have been told for years that they have to choose between a sofa they love and a sofa that can take a beating," said a DreamSofa spokesperson. "That's a false choice. We let a customer pick a velvet-look or a soft neutral, then build it in a performance fabric that shrugs off spills and comes clean in the wash. You shouldn't have to cover your couch in a sheet when guests come over."Because every DreamSofa piece is built to order, fabric is only one of several choices a buyer controls. Customers select the style, the exact dimensions, the seat firmness — from soft through extra-firm, plus a down-blend option — and the personalization details, so a family can size a custom sofa to a specific room and specify a firmer, more supportive seat that stands up to constant use. The company recommends that shoppers order its free swatch kit before deciding, so they can rub, fold, and test-clean the material at home under their own lighting rather than trusting an on-screen color.Construction is built to match the fabric's longevity. DreamSofa uses kiln-dried hardwood frames and CertiPUR-US certified foam, and backs its frames with a lifetime warranty — a structural promise the company frames as the necessary counterpart to a durable cover. A stain-proof fabric on a frame that sags in two years, the company argues, still leaves a household shopping for a replacement.The durability story has carried into the brand's modular line as well. DreamSofa's reconfigurable DreamModular™ sectionals, including the Landon and Skye models, were reviewed by The Kitchn , which highlighted their kid- and pet-proof, machine-washable covers and their "built to last" construction as a departure from disposable, replace-it-every-few-years furniture. That framing — everyday-proof surfaces on a frame engineered to outlast them — is the same case DreamSofa is now making across its full custom range, not just its modular pieces.For families weighing a purchase, DreamSofa positions its approach against two common alternatives: budget furniture that looks acceptable but wears out quickly, and premium furniture that looks precious but performs poorly in a real household. Made-to-order performance fabrics, the company argues, let buyers land in the middle — a sofa that photographs well and still survives a toddler, a large dog, and a decade of movie nights.Performance-fabric options, the full fabric library, firmness choices, and the free swatch program are available now at dreamsofa.com, where design consultants can help match a fabric to a household's specific mix of kids, pets, and cleaning tolerance."The real test isn't the showroom — it's a Tuesday night with a spilled drink and a muddy dog," the spokesperson added. "We build for that Tuesday."About DreamSofaDreamSofa is a United States–based, direct-to-consumer custom furniture company specializing in made-to-order sofas, sectionals, sleeper sofas, and modular seating. Every piece is built to the customer's chosen style, size, fabric, and firmness using kiln-dried hardwood frames and CertiPUR-US certified foam, and is backed by a lifetime frame warranty. The company's fabric library spans more than 1,500 options — including performance fabrics engineered for households with children and pets — and its free swatch program lets customers test materials at home before ordering.

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