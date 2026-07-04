DreamSofa Targets the Small-Space and Renter Market With Tool-Free, Reconfigurable Modular Sectionals

Sectional sofa

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamSofa, the direct-to-consumer custom furniture company, is sharpening its focus on one of the fastest-changing segments of the American home market: households that live in smaller spaces, rent rather than own, and expect to move within a few years. The company's DreamModular™ collection is engineered so that a single person can take a sofa apart, move it, and rebuild it in a new room without tools, professional help, or a second set of hands.The shift reflects a broader change in how Americans live. Apartments and starter homes have trended smaller, remote and hybrid work has reshaped how living rooms are used, and renters increasingly want furniture that adapts to a new floor plan instead of being abandoned at move-out. Traditional sofas — heavy, fixed in shape, and difficult to fit through doorways and up staircases — are poorly suited to that reality.DreamSofa's response is modularity built around tool-free steel-lock connectors. Each configuration in the DreamModular™ line separates into individual seats and reassembles in about five minutes, allowing owners to shrink a large sectional into a compact loveseat for a studio, or expand it again after a move to a larger place. The company says a full setup can be completed by one person in under 30 minutes — a deliberate contrast to the multi-person delivery most upholstered furniture requires, and an advantage in walk-ups and narrow entryways.Fit is a central concern in smaller rooms, and DreamSofa builds each piece to order rather than to a fixed showroom size. Customers specify dimensions to match a particular wall, alcove, or awkward corner, and choose seat depths ranging from roughly 24 to 30 inches — a spread that lets buyers trade floor space for lounging depth, or the reverse. For tight stairwells and third-floor apartments, carrying a sofa in as separate modules rather than one oversized frame removes one of the most common delivery failures in the category."The person buying their first apartment sofa is not the person buying their last one, and the furniture industry has mostly ignored that," said a DreamSofa spokesperson. "We built DreamModular so a customer can start with two seats in a small rental, add modules when they upgrade, and never have to throw the sofa away just to change its shape. It's meant to travel with your life instead of anchoring you to one apartment."The flagship of the line is the Landon Modular , a low-profile, legless design with smooth, kid-safe edges and removable, machine-washable slipcovers. Covers can be swapped or upgraded as a room's palette changes, and the performance fabrics used across the collection are built to withstand heavy everyday use. For renters wary of losing a security deposit, spill-resistant fabric and washable covers address the most common causes of visible wear in shared and high-traffic homes.DreamModular has drawn editorial attention for exactly this adaptability. The collection's Landon and Skye models were featured on Apartment Therapy , which highlighted the system's ability to reconfigure around movie nights, guests, and changing rooms rather than forcing owners to work around a fixed piece. That flexibility — rearranging an L-shape into a U-shape or a chaise as needs change — is the core of the small-space case DreamSofa is making, and it is designed to hold up across multiple homes rather than a single lease.Durability underpins the pitch. Every DreamModular frame is kiln-dried hardwood and backed by a lifetime frame warranty, and the seating uses CertiPUR-US certified foam for pressure recovery that outlasts the lower-density fills common in flat-pack furniture. DreamSofa's argument is that a sofa built to be reconfigured for years is also a sofa that does not need to be replaced with each move — a pointed difference from the disposable furniture many renters cycle through in their twenties and thirties.Because each piece is made to order in the United States, DreamModular carries a production window of roughly three to five weeks, with white-glove delivery and debris-free packaging available at checkout. Buyers can order a free swatch kit to test fabrics in their own lighting before committing — a step the company recommends, since wall color and natural light noticeably change how a fabric reads at home.The small-space focus extends DreamSofa's broader custom sectional program, which lets buyers control style, size, fabric, firmness, and configuration from the ground up instead of choosing from pre-built options. Design consultants are available to help first-time buyers plan a layout for a specific room, and the company's "Find Your Fit" tool suggests configurations based on the dimensions a customer provides. DreamSofa positions the approach against both premium modular brands and budget flat-pack sellers, arguing that made-to-order sizing solves fit problems that standard dimensions cannot."Most people don't want to become furniture experts — they just want the couch to fit and to survive the next move," the spokesperson added. "Made-to-order sizing and tool-free assembly are how we take that stress off the table."DreamModular configurations, fabric options, and the full Landon Modular range are available now at dreamsofa.com.About DreamSofaDreamSofa is a United States–based, direct-to-consumer custom furniture company specializing in made-to-order sofas, sectionals, sleeper sofas, and modular seating. Every piece is built to the customer's chosen style, size, fabric, and firmness using kiln-dried hardwood frames and CertiPUR-US certified foam, and is backed by a lifetime frame warranty. Through its DreamModular™ collection, the company offers tool-free, reconfigurable sectionals designed to adapt to changing homes and lifestyles. DreamSofa's four-step design process and free fabric swatch program bring the showroom experience directly to the customer's home.

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