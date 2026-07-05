Hannover House Wins the A.I. Race with November Release of Christmas Thriller, JOLLY

Bad Santa meets Avatar in this stunning new Christmas thriller. JOLLY production principals include (left-to-right): Writer-Director ARTHUR G. NIGHT, Producers ERIC PARKINSON and VICTOR REYES, and Sound Designer JOE JOHNSTON. Actors CHRIS OROZCO and CRYSTAL JIMINEZ in the upcoming thriller, JOLLY, from Hannover House.

“Bad Santa” meets “Avatar” in this creative spin on Santa’s legend, destined for major holiday success.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

We are very excited to be one of the first indie studios to embrace this new film production technology.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO - Hannover House, Inc.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent media company Hannover House, Inc., (OTC: HHSE) and its affiliate label Hemdale Film Corporation, are poised to be among the first companies with a fully completed and released feature film title this year, utilizing the newest breakthroughs in CGI / AI technology. “JOLLY” – a Christmas themed horror thriller from writer-director Arthur G. Night (“Unholy Song”) - will hit theatres in key U.S. markets this November before a wide placement onto streaming platforms in December by All Channel Films.Although computer-generated-imagery has been a mainstay of major studio productions for the past twenty years, recent breakthroughs with A.I. software promise to democratize the media world by making high-quality feature productions more accessible to independent producers.“It is absolutely jaw-dropping to look at the image quality that Arthur and his team have been able to achieve on this production,” said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. “They are utilizing the highest end of current software and hardware, including the just-released Seedance 4k rendering system. The look of the film will compare to major studio hits, with imagery comparable to other CGI-AI features such as ‘Avatar’ and surpassing the look of films such as ‘The Polar Express.’ We are very excited to be one of the first indie studios to embrace this new film production technology and get a feature to market by this holiday season,” he continued.“Jolly” has been produced with real-life actors performing their scenes and recording their dialogue in an audio studio. Motion capture technology and facial scans are fed into the A.I. systems where they are merged with pre-designed locations and dynamic action. The resulting film shows photo-realistic renditions of the performers as their avatars enact the scenes as directed by Arthur G. Night. Cast members for Jolly include Chris Orozco, Victor Reyes, Amber Smith, Crystal Jiminez and Clayton Taylor. Eric Parkinson is portraying Santa, with Arthur G. Night bringing life to the title character, Jolly.The film was written and directed by Arthur G. Night, whose 2025 theatrical release “Unholy Song” turned into a modest streaming hit for Hannover House. Victor Reyes, Eric Parkinson and Alessandra Di Caterino are serving as Producers. Production has occurred at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento and Scorpion House Media in Lodi, CA.“JOLLY” will hit theatres in selected markets on November 13, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston and Sacramento. The film will appear on multiple streaming platforms beginning December 15, 2026.

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