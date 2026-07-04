Travel And Tour World Crowns the Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026
TTW unveils its Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, showcasing the region's finest stays for luxury, wellness and service
“Luxury hospitality is no longer defined by five-star facilities alone. Today’s finest hotels create stories, emotions, and lifelong memories through authentic experiences, thoughtful design, extraordinary service, and excellence. TTW’s Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 celebrates city landmarks, island retreats, rainforest lodges, mountain sanctuaries, and heritage estates redefining global luxury.
These properties strengthen tourism economies, preserve culture, support local communities, and elevate destination appeal while setting new benchmarks for wellness, gastronomy, sustainability, innovation, and personalised service across the region’s evolving high-end travel landscape,” says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World.
Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026
1. Amangiri, USA
2. Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, Canada
3. Copacabana Palace, Brazil
4. Hotel Bel-Air, USA
5. Four Seasons Surf Club, USA
6. One&Only Mandarina, Mexico
7. Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico
8. The Mark, USA
9. Fogo Island Inn, Canada
10. Waldorf Astoria New York, USA
11. The Lowell, USA
12. One&Only Moonlight Basin, USA
13. Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada
14. Zadún Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Mexico
15. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Mexico
16. Fairmont Lake Louise, Canada
17. Four Seasons Whistler, Canada
18. Chablé Yucatán, Mexico
19. Wickaninnish Inn, Canada
20. San Ysidro Ranch, USA
21. Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil
22. Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
23. The Lodge at Primland, USA
24. Ponta dos Ganchos, Brazil
25. Hotel Unique, Brazil
26. Beverly Hills Hotel, USA
27. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico
28. Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Canada
29. Four Seasons Costa Rica, Costa Rica
30. Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles, USA
31. Tierra Patagonia, Chile
32. Belmond Sanctuary Lodge, Peru
33. Fairmont Château Laurier, Canada
34. JW Marriott Cusco, Peru
35. Baoase Luxury Resort, Curaçao
36. Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica
37. The Vines Resort & Spa, Argentina
38. Maroma Belmond, Mexico
39. Aman New York, USA
40. Secret Bay, Dominica
41. Hotel das Cataratas, Brazil
42. Jade Mountain, St Lucia
43. Palacio Nazarenas, Peru
44. La Casa de la Playa, Mexico
45. Rosewood St Barth, Caribbean
46. The Carlyle, USA
47. Nayara Tented Camp, Costa Rica
48. Cheval Blanc St Barth, Caribbean
49. The Fifth Avenue Hotel, USA
50. Cap Juluca, Anguilla
51. Susurros del Corazón, Mexico
52. Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada
53. The Greenwich Hotel, USA
54. Sandy Lane, Barbados
55. Montage Kapalua Bay, USA
56. Eden Rock St Barths, Caribbean
57. The Cape Thompson, Mexico
58. Hermitage Bay, Antigua
59. Four Seasons Hualalai, USA
60. Rosewood Little Dix Bay, Caribbean
61. Montage Los Cabos, Mexico
62. Curtain Bluff, Antigua
63. Kona Village Rosewood, USA
64. Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
65. Four Seasons Tamarindo, Mexico
66. Jumby Bay Island, Antigua
67. The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos
68. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
69. Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico
70. Auberge du Soleil, USA
71. Las Alcobas Mexico City, Mexico
72. Little Palm Island, USA
73. Casa de Sierra Nevada, Mexico
74. The Gasparilla Inn, USA
75. Sofitel Casco Viejo, Panama
76. The Boca Raton, USA
77. Ritz-Carlton Naples, USA
78. Four Seasons Buenos Aires, Argentina
79. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, USA
80. Casa Gangotena, Ecuador
81. Solage Napa Valley, USA
82. Cavas Wine Lodge, Argentina
83. Stanly Ranch, USA
84. VIK Chile, Chile
85. Sofitel Barú Calablanca, Colombia
86. Nayara Springs, Costa Rica
87. Rancho Santana, Nicaragua
88. Hotel Belmar, Costa Rica
89. Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize
90. Calabash Hotel, Grenada
91. Malliouhana, Anguilla
92. Tensing Pen Resort, Jamaica
93. Matachica Resort & Spa, Belize
94. Half Moon, Jamaica
95. Palm Heights, Cayman Islands
96. The Lodge at Jaguar Reef, Belize
97. Anse Chastanet Resort, St Lucia
98. Le Sereno, St Barths
99. The Cosmopolitan, USA
100. Hotel Xcaret, Mexico
Detailed Overview of Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026
1. Amangiri, USA
Amangiri is a minimalist desert sanctuary in Utah surrounded by dramatic sandstone landscapes. It is known for ultra-private villas, wellness experiences, and immersive desert adventures.
2. Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, Canada
This luxury wilderness camp in British Columbia is set in a pristine rainforest. It offers safari-style tents, wildlife encounters, and heli-adventure experiences.
3. Copacabana Palace, Brazil
An iconic Rio de Janeiro beachfront hotel blending historic glamour with modern luxury. It is famous for celebrity guests, fine dining, and oceanfront elegance.
4. Hotel Bel-Air, USA
A secluded Hollywood hideaway surrounded by lush gardens and Swan Lake. It offers privacy, romance, and classic Los Angeles luxury.
5. Four Seasons Surf Club, USA
A historic Miami beachfront resort combining old-world elegance with modern design.
6. One&Only Mandarina, Mexico
A rainforest and cliffside retreat offering villas with jungle and ocean views.
7. Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico
A lagoon-based luxury resort surrounded by mangroves and beaches.
8. The Mark, USA
A sophisticated New York City hotel known for designer interiors and penthouse suites.
9. Fogo Island Inn, Canada
A remote architectural landmark on the Atlantic coast focused on sustainability.
10. Waldorf Astoria New York, USA
A legendary Art Deco hotel restored as a global luxury icon.
11. The Lowell, USA
An Upper East Side boutique hotel offering residential-style luxury suites.
12. One&Only Moonlight Basin, USA
A mountain resort in Montana offering ski-in luxury and year-round alpine activities.
13. Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada
A castle-style hotel in the Canadian Rockies surrounded by dramatic landscapes.
14. Zadún Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Mexico
A private villa resort overlooking the Sea of Cortez.
15. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Mexico
A romantic Los Cabos resort offering ultra-luxury beachfront villas.
16. Fairmont Lake Louise, Canada
A lakeside resort surrounded by glacier-fed waters and mountains.
17. Four Seasons Whistler, Canada
A luxury alpine resort offering skiing, hiking, and wellness experiences.
18. Chablé Yucatán, Mexico
A wellness-focused retreat built around a natural cenote. It blends Mayan traditions with modern spa luxury.
19. Wickaninnish Inn, Canada
A coastal retreat known for storm-watching and ocean views.
20. San Ysidro Ranch, USA
A private cottage estate in California offering romantic luxury.
21. Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil
A modern luxury hotel showcasing Brazilian art and design.
22. Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A stylish beachfront hotel with rooftop infinity pool views.
23. The Lodge at Primland, USA
A vast mountain estate offering astronomy, golf, and wilderness activities.
24. Ponta dos Ganchos, Brazil
An exclusive adults-only resort on a private peninsula.
25. Hotel Unique, Brazil
An architectural landmark in São Paulo with a futuristic design.
26. Beverly Hills Hotel, USA
A legendary Hollywood “Pink Palace” known for celebrity heritage.
27. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico
A cliffside luxury resort accessible through a private tunnel.
28. Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Canada
A restored historic hotel in Vancouver blending heritage and modern luxury.
29. Four Seasons Costa Rica, Costa Rica
A luxury resort on a private peninsula surrounded by beaches.
30. Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles, USA
A high-rise luxury hotel in downtown LA offering skyline views.
31. Tierra Patagonia, Chile
An eco-luxury lodge in Torres del Paine National Park.
32. Belmond Sanctuary Lodge, Peru
The only hotel located at the entrance of Machu Picchu.
33. Fairmont Château Laurier, Canada
A historic castle-style hotel in Ottawa.
34. JW Marriott Cusco, Peru
A restored colonial convent hotel with archaeological remains.
35. Baoase Luxury Resort, Curaçao
A boutique Caribbean resort inspired by Asian design.
36. Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica
A wellness estate in the mountains of Costa Rica.
37. The Vines Resort & Spa, Argentina
A vineyard retreat in Mendoza with Andes views.
38. Maroma Belmond, Mexico
A beachfront luxury resort inspired by traditional haciendas.
39. Aman New York, USA
An ultra-luxury urban wellness sanctuary in Manhattan.
40. Secret Bay, Dominica
An eco-luxury cliffside retreat with private villas.
41. Hotel das Cataratas, Brazil
The only luxury hotel inside Iguazu Falls National Park.
42. Jade Mountain, St Lucia
An open-air luxury resort overlooking the Pitons.
43. Palacio Nazarenas, Peru
A restored colonial palace in Cusco offering luxury suites.
44. La Casa de la Playa, Mexico
An ultra-luxury all-suite beachfront resort. It offers private pools and curated experiences.
45. Rosewood St Barth, Caribbean
A beachfront luxury retreat with colourful island villas. It is known for elegance and exclusivity.
46. The Carlyle, USA
A legendary New York hotel known for classic elegance. It has hosted global leaders and celebrities.
47. Nayara Tented Camp, Costa Rica
A rainforest luxury camp with volcano views. It features private plunge pools and wildlife immersion.
48. Cheval Blanc St Barth, Caribbean
A French-Caribbean luxury beachfront resort. It offers refined design and personalised service.
49. The Fifth Avenue Hotel, USA
A boutique luxury hotel in Manhattan with artistic interiors. It offers a creative and elegant experience.
50. Cap Juluca, Anguilla
A white-sand beachfront resort with Moorish-style villas. It offers direct access to pristine beaches.
51. Susurros del Corazón, Mexico
A beachfront luxury resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast with a relaxed village-style layout. It blends surf culture, wellness, and refined hospitality.
52. Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada
A sustainable luxury resort focused on wellness and eco-conscious design. It offers spa programs, ocean views, and holistic experiences.
53. The Greenwich Hotel, USA
A discreet Tribeca boutique hotel with handcrafted interiors and Japanese spa influence. It offers privacy and artistic luxury in New York.
54. Sandy Lane, Barbados
An iconic Caribbean luxury resort known for golf, beachfront elegance, and elite clientele. It combines heritage charm with modern comfort.
55. Montage Kapalua Bay, USA
A Hawaiian oceanfront resort offering residential-style suites and ocean views. It is ideal for families and long luxury stays.
56. Eden Rock St Barths, Caribbean
A glamorous cliffside resort with artistic interiors and celebrity appeal. It offers luxury villas and direct ocean access.
57. The Cape Thompson, Mexico
A contemporary Cabo resort known for ocean views and rooftop social spaces. It blends modern design with beach lifestyle luxury.
58. Hermitage Bay, Antigua
An all-inclusive eco-luxury resort set on a secluded beach.
59. Four Seasons Hualalai, USA
A luxury Hawaiian resort built on volcanic landscapes and oceanfront terrain.s.
60. Rosewood Little Dix Bay, Caribbean
A tranquil beachfront retreat focused on sustainability and barefoot luxury.
61. Montage Los Cabos, Mexico
A swimmable beach luxury resort on Santa Maria Bay. It offers marine activities, spa services, and elegant suites.
62. Curtain Bluff, Antigua
A family-owned beachfront resort between two Caribbean bays.
63. Kona Village Rosewood, USA
A Hawaiian resort inspired by traditional village living.
64. Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
A luxury beachfront resort on Seven Mile Beach.
65. Four Seasons Tamarindo, Mexico
A vast private nature reserve resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
66. Jumby Bay Island, Antigua
A private island resort accessible only by boat.
67. The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos
A luxury beachfront resort on Long Bay Beach.
68. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
A colonial-style luxury hotel in a UNESCO heritage city. It blends cultural charm with rooftop views.
69. Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico
A secluded beachfront estate with golf and wellness offerings. It delivers ultra-luxury Caribbean experiences.
70. Auberge du Soleil, USA
A Napa Valley hillside resort overlooking vineyards. It offers fine dining, spa experiences, and wine luxury.
71. Las Alcobas Mexico City, Mexico
A boutique luxury hotel in the upscale Polanco district.
72. Little Palm Island, USA
A private island resort in the Florida Keys accessible only by boat. It offers romantic seclusion and luxury villas.
73. Casa de Sierra Nevada, Mexico
A historic colonial mansion hotel in San Miguel de Allende. It offers cultural charm and culinary experiences.
74. The Gasparilla Inn, USA
A classic Florida coastal resort with timeless heritage appeal.
75. Sofitel Casco Viejo, Panama
A restored colonial waterfront hotel in Panama City’s heritage district.
76. The Boca Raton, USA
A sprawling luxury resort complex with multiple experiences.
77. Ritz-Carlton Naples, USA
A Gulf Coast beachfront luxury resort in Florida.
78. Four Seasons Buenos Aires, Argentina
A luxury hotel combining a historic mansion with modern tower design.
79. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, USA
A wellness-focused estate resort in California.
80. Casa Gangotena, Ecuador
A restored mansion hotel in Quito’s historic centre.
81. Solage Napa Valley, USA
A contemporary wine country resort known for geothermal spa pools.
82. Cavas Wine Lodge, Argentina
A vineyard luxury retreat in Mendoza with Andes views.
83. Stanly Ranch, USA
A modern Napa Valley ranch resort focused on wellness and nature.
84. VIK Chile, Chile
A futuristic vineyard resort combining art, wine, and architecture.
85. Sofitel Barú Calablanca, Colombia
A beachfront island resort near Cartagena.
86. Nayara Springs, Costa Rica
An adults-only rainforest resort with thermal pools.
87. Rancho Santana, Nicaragua
A coastal estate with surfing beaches and nature trails.
88. Hotel Belmar, Costa Rica
An eco-luxury cloud forest hotel focused on sustainability.
89. Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize
A beachfront resort near the
90. Calabash Hotel, Grenada
A boutique luxury beachfront hotel with personalised service.
91. Malliouhana, Anguilla
A cliffside Caribbean resort overlooking two beaches.
92. Tensing Pen Resort, Jamaica
A bohemian cliffside retreat in Negril.
93. Matachica Resort & Spa, Belize
An adults-only beachfront resort on Ambergris Caye.
94. Half Moon, Jamaica
A large luxury beachfront estate
95. Palm Heights, Cayman Islands
A design-led boutique beachfront hotel on Seven Mile Beach.
96. The Lodge at Jaguar Reef, Belize
A beachfront resort with access to reef and jungle experiences.
97. Anse Chastanet Resort, St Lucia
A rainforest beachfront resort near the Pitons.
98. Le Sereno, St Barths
A minimalist luxury beachfront resort on a calm lagoon. It offers privacy and refined island living.
99. The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas
An iconic Las Vegas resort experience known for vibrant entertainment and world-class dining.
100. Hotel Xcaret, Mexico
An immersive eco-archaeological resort in the Riviera Maya.
Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Highlights Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026, UK Ranks 21st in TTW's Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations for 2026 TTW Announces Top 50 Amusement Park Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Releases Top 15 Coolcation Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 and more.
Research Methodology
TTW’s Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 were selected through editorial research evaluating accommodation quality, service excellence, design, wellness, gastronomy, sustainability, privacy, destination appeal, reputation, and guest experience across North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
About Travel And Tour World (TTW)
Travel And Tour World is a global digital travel media platform reaching 25 million readers across 104 regional platforms. Since 2009, TTW has delivered trusted travel news, intelligence, and industry insights, while serving as media partner to 1,500+ international travel and hospitality events.
Tuhin Sarkar
Travel And Tour World
+1 917-677-7753
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.