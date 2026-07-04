Statehood Day Celebration at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – July 2, 2026 – The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will celebrate Wyoming's Statehood Day with a special event on July 10. Guests can enjoy free admission all day, with activities from 9 a.m. to noon, thanks to the sponsorship of the Wyoming Territorial Park Historic Association.



"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us in celebrating Wyoming's rich history on Statehood Day," said Jessica Lira, superintendent of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. "As Wyoming celebrates its 136th birthday and joins the nationwide commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, this event offers a wonderful opportunity for families to explore our shared history, experience 19th-century life, and create lasting memories together. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for this special celebration."



This family-friendly celebration will feature a variety of activities, including stick-horse rodeo games for children aged 5 and under, balloon twisting, and more. Laramie's Sagebrush Stringband will provide live music from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and at 9:30 and 11:00, the Unexpected Company will perform an original vignette based on Laramie's historic first female jurors. Each visitor will receive a complimentary cupcake from Jubilee Days Royalty (while supplies last), and The Soda Pit will be on-site.



For just $20, visitors can capture a piece of history with a professional tintype portrait by Dylan Burr Photography-Tintype Style Portraits taken using a camera and lens from the 1800s.



Built in 1872, the Wyoming Territorial Prison has a storied history, housing over 1,000 outlaws, including the infamous Butch Cassidy. After a new prison was constructed in Rawlins in 1903, the facility was repurposed by the University of Wyoming as an agricultural experiment station until 2004, when it became managed by Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources as a historic site.



The regular operating hours for the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site are from May through September, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and October through April, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.



Learn more about Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites at wyoparks.wyo.gov.

Figure 1: Attendees enjoying the activities at the 2025 Statehood Day Celebration at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site.



Contact: Jessica Lira, 307-745-6161; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.