July 4, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY) released the following statement commemorating the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding:

“For 250 years, Americans have risen to meet the challenges of each generation. The homeland security mission is an American imperative, one we undertake in honor of those who built this great nation and on behalf of the future generations of Americans who will benefit from what we accomplish. Created in the aftermath of the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history, the Department of Homeland Security was built on the legacy of the dedicated personnel and agencies that came before it, those protecting our borders, waterways, financial systems, communities, and more. As we celebrate America’s birthday, we honor those who have served to protect the homeland at home and abroad, thank those who continue the tradition of service today, and recommit ourselves to ensuring this nation can be safe and prosperous for the next 250 years and beyond.”

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