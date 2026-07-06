Bulgarian Web Design Agency Uses AI to Build Custom Websites Before Payment, Plans New Hires

Sofia-based WDesigner.NET pairs designers with proprietary AI to deliver finished custom websites before payment — and plans to hire, not cut, design staff.

It is not machines replacing people. It is people working with AI replacing people working without AI” — Ilian Petrv

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As public debate continues over whether artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs, a Bulgarian web design agency is presenting a different outcome. WDesigner.NET, operated by Net IT EOOD, has restructured its production process around AI tools working under the direction of professional designers — and reports that the change has led to plans to open new design positions rather than reduce staff.

The company has introduced a service model in which complete custom websites are designed and built before any payment is made. Clients review the finished corporate website or online store and decide whether to purchase it; if they decline, no fee is charged. According to the company, the model is commercially viable only because AI-assisted production has reduced the generation time for a complete website to under 30 minutes.

How the Designer-Led AI Process Works

The company describes a four-stage workflow for each project:

1. A designer prepares a design brief for the AI system based on the client's business, goals, and brand.

2. The designer provides the system with reference websites selected by the client, which the AI uses to model the client's visual preferences.

3. The AI generates an individual website design based on the brief, the client's preferences, and the designer's creative concept.

4. The designer reviews the generated website section by section together with the AI tools, adjusting each part until it corresponds to the client's requirements.

According to the company, clients provide a description of their business and examples of websites they prefer; all technical work, including hosting and configuration, is handled by the agency. The output of the process is a functioning website.

The Agency Carries the Risk

Under the model, the agency covers the cost of designer time and AI generation for every request, with no guarantee of a sale.

"For decades, clients carried the risk in web design — pay a deposit, wait weeks, and hope the result matches what they imagined. We reversed that," said a WDesigner.NET spokesperson. "Our designers and our AI build the finished website first. The client sees exactly what they are getting before spending anything."

A Case Study in AI and Employment

The company positions its experience as evidence against the expectation that AI adoption necessarily reduces employment. "It is not machines replacing people. It is people working with AI replacing people working without AI," the spokesperson said. "We have not replaced a single designer. Demand for the service has grown to the point where we are preparing to open new positions. AI took over the repetitive technical work — coding and connecting the modules — while our designers now spend their time on creative decisions, which is where they add the most value."

The company's account is consistent with broader industry data. Surveys indicate that a large majority of web designers now use AI tools in their work, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of web developers and digital designers to grow over the coming decade. Published research on human–AI collaboration has repeatedly found that output quality is higher when human specialists remain actively involved in the creative process than under full automation — the principle on which the agency's workflow is built.

About WDesigner.NET

WDesigner.NET is a web design agency operated by Net IT EOOD, a Bulgarian company with more than 20 years of experience in web development and professional training. The agency builds custom corporate websites and online stores for clients internationally.

Media Contact:

WDesigner.NET / Net IT EOOD

Sofia, 51 Aleksandar Malinov Blvd

Email: contact@wdesigner.net

Phone: +359 885634276

Website: https://wdesigner.net/

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