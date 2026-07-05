More than 50 entrepreneurs launched the Nalley Mode Movement built on accountability and execution

Stephen Nalley, Nalley Mode Founder Nalley Mode Mentorship F*ck You Pay Me

Stephen Nalley launches the free Nalley Mode Mentorship Program after a 50+ person debut. Join the movement every Thursday at www.nalleymode.com

Our goal is to build one of the strongest communities of entrepreneurs and high performers anywhere,” — Stephen Nalley

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, veteran, author, and Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors, Stephen Nalley , has officially launched the Nalley Mode Mentorship Program, a completely free weekly mentorship experience designed to help entrepreneurs, sales professionals, business owners, and aspiring leaders develop the mindset, discipline, and execution required to achieve extraordinary success.The inaugural session was held on Thursday, July 2, 2026, drawing more than 50 ambitious entrepreneurs from across the country. Participants spent the evening discussing leadership, accountability, overcoming adversity, business strategy, personal development, and the habits required to consistently outperform the competition.Unlike many coaching programs that charge thousands of dollars for access, the Nalley Mode Mentorship Program is offered 100% free of charge. There are no membership fees, subscriptions, or hidden costs. Nalley's vision is simple: remove financial barriers and provide world-class mentorship to anyone willing to put in the work."This isn't about motivation. Motivation wears off," said Stephen Nalley. "This program is about building people who execute when they don't feel like it. Success belongs to the people who show up, stay disciplined, and continue pushing long after everyone else quits. If you're willing to do the work, I'll give you everything I've learned over decades of building businesses, leading organizations, and overcoming adversity."Each weekly session focuses on practical, actionable lessons rather than motivational speeches. Topics include entrepreneurship, sales mastery, leadership development, recruiting, communication, financial discipline, accountability, mindset, and building organizations that scale. Participants are encouraged to ask questions, share real-world challenges, and leave each session with strategies they can immediately implement in their businesses and personal lives.The program reflects the core philosophy behind the growing Nalley Mode movement: success is earned through relentless execution, disciplined habits, personal ownership, and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. The mentorship series is designed for individuals who are serious about elevating every area of their lives, regardless of where they currently are in their professional journey.Following the overwhelming response to the inaugural session, the Nalley Mode Mentorship Program will continue every Thursday evening at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, remaining completely free and open to anyone committed to growth."Our goal is to build one of the strongest communities of entrepreneurs and high performers anywhere," Nalley added. "When ambitious people surround themselves with other ambitious people, incredible things happen. This is just the beginning. Nalley Mode isn't just another mentorship program. It's a movement built around accountability, relentless execution, and helping people become the very best version of themselves."Anyone interested in joining the Nalley Mode Movement and participating in the free weekly mentorship sessions can register by visiting www.nalleymode.com . Registration is free, and the program is open to anyone ready to develop the discipline, leadership, and execution necessary to achieve extraordinary results. Whether you're an entrepreneur, salesperson, business owner, student, or simply someone committed to becoming better, there's a seat waiting for you every Thursday night.Get it in. Every Thursday. 9:00 p.m. EST.About Stephen NalleyStephen Nalley is an American entrepreneur, veteran, author, motivational speaker, and Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors, a national real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, repositioning, and turnaround of distressed real estate assets. Throughout his career, Nalley has led organizations responsible for billions of dollars in commercial real estate transactions while mentoring sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders across multiple industries. He is the author of the bestselling book Fuck You Pay Me and creator of the Nalley Mode philosophy, which emphasizes personal ownership, discipline, relentless execution, and leadership through action.

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