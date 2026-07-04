U.S. Treasury Announces the Official Launch of Trump Accounts and Full Scope of the App

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced the official launch of the full Trump Accounts app, giving American families a new way to view, manage, and grow their children’s stake in the nation’s economic future.

On the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is marking a historic milestone with the nationwide launch of Trump Accounts, an innovative savings and investment platform designed to ensure that future generations of Americans own a stake in the American economy from day one.

“Trump Accounts are now live, giving every child a stake in the American Dream from day one thanks to President Trump,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, “The Trump Accounts app is now updated with the full suite of account capabilities: you can start funding your child’s account, exploring financial education modules, and more.”

Trump Accounts will help families build long-term financial security while deepening their understanding of how our markets work.

Full-scope app launch

With today’s launch, the Trump Accounts app now offers full-scope functionality nationwide, allowing parents and kids to securely access their account, see their funds in real time, and contribute to their Trump Account directly from their phone or tablet.

New account dashboards provide a clear view of balances, contributions, and investment performance, empowering families to track progress as children grow. The app also includes exciting new features for parents, making it easier to set recurring contributions, link bank accounts, and receive personalized guidance on building their child’s financial future.

Financial education for families

To complement the launch of full account access, Trump Accounts now includes 15 interactive financial education modules for parents and children. These modules introduce concepts such as saving, investing, compound growth, diversification, and the role of American capital markets in supporting businesses and jobs.

Parents and kids can explore lessons together in the app as they complete modules and apply what they learn to their own Trump Account. By linking learning directly to a real investment account, the program aims to make financial education concrete, engaging, and actionable for families across the country.

Expanding stock ownership from day one

Historically, stock ownership in the United States has been unevenly distributed, with many households—especially younger and lower‑income families—having little or no exposure to the stock market. While recent data show that a majority of adults now own stock in some form, millions still lack an easy, trusted way to begin investing for their children’s future.

Trump Accounts are designed to change that trajectory by helping children start with a foothold in the American economy from birth or early childhood. By combining automatic contributions, long-term investment options, and clear educational tools, the program seeks to increase the share of Americans who benefit from the growth of U.S. businesses and markets over their lifetimes.

Enrollment and market opening

If families have not yet signed up for Trump Accounts, they can do so by visiting TrumpAccounts.gov, where they can learn more about eligibility, safeguards, and program features before opening an account. TrumpAccounts.gov also links directly to major app stores where parents can download the official Trump Accounts app.

There is no cost to open an account. Employers, charitable organizations, and governments can contribute free money to Trump Accounts, and children can only receive those contributions if they have an account.

Once enrolled, parents can begin contributing immediately, and children will be able to track their investments beginning Monday, July 6. Simple performance graphs in the app will help young account holders see how saving and investing over time can build meaningful resources for education, entrepreneurship, homeownership, and retirement.

Employer Contributions

Over 50 companies have committed to offer Trump Account contributions for children of their employees. Employer contributions are one example of free money that may be available for children through Trump Accounts, even if they aren’t eligible for the $1,000 from Treasury.

Trump Accounts give small businesses a new, low-cost, tax-preferred benefit they can use to attract and keep workers, invest in their employees’ families, help workers share in America’s growth, and strengthen Main Street over the long term, while also helping employees build long‑term wealth for their kids. Even small, regular contributions can compound over 18+ years, so modest small‑business dollars can turn into meaningful long‑term assets for employees’ families.

If you are a business or company and interested in employee contributions to Trump Accounts, please email TrumpAccounts@treasury.gov.

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