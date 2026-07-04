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4th of July Celebration: Free Block Party Parking

Heading to the City of Pawtucket’s Official Fourth of July celebration at Centerville Bank Stadium? Plan ahead and take advantage of the convenient shuttle service to make getting to and from the event easy. Check out the parking and shuttle information, and we’ll see you there!

 

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4th of July Celebration: Free Block Party Parking

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