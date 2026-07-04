Due to Extreme Heat, America's Independence Day Parade is Canceled

(Washington, DC) – The organizers of America's Independence Day Parade, scheduled for July 4, 2026, at 10:30 am, have canceled the parade due to extreme heat in the Washington, DC, region.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the District of Columbia, with heat index values expected to reach between 110°F and 115°F.

This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators and staff as the top priority.