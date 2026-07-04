WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Celebrating One Year of the One Big Beautiful Bill

July 04, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. —House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and stakeholders representing American industry came together to celebrate the anniversary of the passage of The One Big Beautiful Bill.

Read what they’re saying below:

WORD ON THE STREET

Stakeholders on the One Big Beautiful Bill:

House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

"This is the most comprehensive and consequential set of conservative reforms in modern history. This Big Beautiful Bill delivers the greatest single investment in border security and national defense; the largest tax cuts for families and small businesses; the most significant commitment to unlocking America’s energy resources; and the largest reduction in spending in the history of the United States—by two-fold."

AMAC Action:

"America's seniors and working families deserve policies that reward a lifetime of hard work, and the Working Families Tax Cuts have delivered exactly that. The enhanced deduction for middle class seniors means more retirees can keep more of what they have earned. Death tax relief and strengthening incentives for small businesses helps family-owned farms and businesses stay in the family for the next generation. The Working Families Tax Cuts also makes historic investments in securing our border, strengthening safety and national security, while creating Trump Accounts to help parents and grandparents build a stronger financial future for America's children. Together, these reforms help working families, seniors, and future generations succeed.

-Rebecca?Weber, Chairwoman, AMAC Action

Americans for Prosperity:

"One year ago, Congress took an important step toward restoring economic freedom and creating an environment where Americans can keep more of what they earn, businesses can invest with confidence, and families have greater opportunities to succeed.

While there is still more work to do to rein in federal spending and make government more accountable, the One Big Beautiful Bill demonstrated what is possible when lawmakers prioritize policies that empower people instead of expanding bureaucracy.

One year later, it's time to build on that momentum by advancing policies that expand freedom, unleash opportunity, and keep government accountable to the people it serves. AFP will continue fighting to ensure that pro-growth, people-first approach guides the policies of tomorrow.” – Brent Gardner, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Americans for Prosperity

American Hotel & Lodging Association:

“The Working Families Tax Cuts Act put more money back into worker’s pockets with “No Tax on Tips” and “No Tax on Overtime.” For America’s hoteliers, this law spurred billions of capital investment empowering hotels to create more jobs, strengthen operations and invest in their communities. Importantly, it provided much-needed certainty small business owners have been seeking after years of rising operating costs. ?

“AHLA is proud to recognize the impact “The Working Families Tax Cut Act” is having on our workforce and businesses and thank President Trump and Congress for championing this signature legislation.” - Rosanna Maietta, President and CEO, American Hotel & Lodging Association

American Lighting Association:

“Residential lighting and ceiling fan companies, many of them small, family-led businesses, depend on a tax system that helps them plan, innovate, and provide good-paying jobs across the country. One year after enactment of the Working Families Tax Cuts, that stability is more firmly in place, with the permanence of the 20 percent small business deduction, elimination of the De minimis?loophole, full expensing through bonus depreciation and Section 179, and meaningful death tax relief that supports family businesses. Together, these policies reduce uncertainty and free up capital for investing in American manufacturing, advancing product innovation, and supporting the workers who help make homes more comfortable, efficient, and well-lit.”

-Jon Melchi, CEO, American Lighting Association?

American Principles Project:

“The One Big Beautiful Bill is one big beautiful year old, and APP is thrilled to celebrate this anniversary!



Thanks to the passage of H.R. 1 last year, parents across the country saw significant tax savings through an expanded Child Tax Credit while their children received a valuable new benefit in Trump Savings Accounts. The law also added important reforms to make housing, education, and childcare more affordable. And it defunded the Big Abortion industry for one year, ensuring taxpayer dollars would not be used to harm unborn children or their mothers.

With America suffering a crisis of collapsing marriage and birth rates, the One Big Beautiful Bill could not have come at a better time. APP is grateful to congressional Republicans for their efforts to achieve these victories, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate on putting the American family at the heart of public policy in order to advance a society in which all families can flourish.” – Terry Schilling, President, American Principles Project

American Trucking Associations:

“One year after the enactment of the Big, Beautiful tax bill, America’s trucking industry is seeing the benefits of the pro-growth policies that Congress delivered,”?said American Trucking Associations Chief Advocacy & Public Affairs Officer Henry Hanscom.? “ATA commends congressional leaders and members in both chambers who advanced this landmark legislation and provided long-term tax relief for the truckers who keep our economy moving.? From one-truck operators and family-owned fleets to legacy carriers, trucking companies now have greater confidence to invest in the future.? Trucking moves the overwhelming majority of our nation’s freight and serves communities in every corner of America, and this law has helped create an environment where our industry can continue to grow, innovate, and deliver for businesses and families who depend on us every day.? We are grateful to Congress for recognizing trucking’s essential role in the economy and for enacting policies that support the millions of Americans whose livelihoods are tied to this industry.”

Associated Builders and Contractors:

“One year after President Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts Act into law, we are seeing exactly why this pro-growth legislation matters for America’s builders. Through small business deduction permanency, restoration of 100% bonus depreciation, estate tax certainty and elimination of taxes on overtime pay, this law gives construction business owners the confidence to invest and hire, reward hard work and keep family-owned companies building for the next generation. As our nation celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, ABC is proud to support policies that empower merit shop contractors to build the infrastructure that will carry our nation forward.” - Kristen Swearingen, Vice President of Government Affairs, Associated Builders and Contractors

Baseline Policy:

“The One Big Beautiful Bill is the most consequential conservative legislation in modern American history. With this historic bill, President Donald J. Trump and Congress delivered on the core priorities the American people sent them to Washington to address.?

The Working Families Tax Cuts prevented the largest tax increase ever by preserving and expanding the 2017 tax cuts, including vital policies to promote investment and increase American competitiveness. By eliminating $1.5 trillion of waste, fraud, and abuse, the OBBB protected taxpayers and reduced inflationary pressures. The law helped refocused Medicaid on the most vulnerable Americans, protecting seniors, people with disabilities, children, and pregnant women, and strengthened Food Stamps with commonsense work requirements for able-bodied adults. It further reduced burdensome regulations and helped unleash American energy.?

Compared to the tax hikes that would have come into effect this year, the Working Families Tax Cuts have reduced the cost of living. The tax relief and pro-growth policies mean that households around the country have more money in their pockets.” - Matthew Dickerson, President and Founder, Baseline Policy

Bull Moose Project:

“One year ago, the Republican Party fulfilled many of President Trump's campaign promises in one fell swoop. Trump Accounts, an expanded child tax credit, no taxes on overtime and tips, funding for ICE, and dozens more provisions were all packed into one Big, Beautiful, Bill. The Bull Moose Project was proud to support the OBBB then, and we're proud to do so now, as Americans of all ages will benefit from it for years to come." - Aiden Buzzetti, President, Bull Moose Project

Business Roundtable:

“One year after the Working Families Tax Cut became law, we celebrate a landmark victory that created a more prosperous economic environment for American businesses, workers and families,”?said Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten. “By preserving a competitive corporate tax rate and making key pro-growth tax provisions permanent, this law has helped fuel investment, innovation and economic growth. In the years to come, it will continue delivering for working families through increased job opportunities, higher wages and stronger household income.”

Cato Institute:

“OBBBA made long-overdue reforms to Medicaid and SNAP, reducing spending growth, while strengthening accountability. By giving states greater responsibility for program integrity and reaffirming that federal assistance should support, not replace, self-sufficiency, Congress took an important first step toward a more effective safety net. Congress should build on OBBBA’s progress by pursuing structural reforms that further reduce Washington's role in welfare provision, modernize verification systems, strengthen state incentives to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse, and more closely target benefits to those most in need.”

— Romina Boccia, Director of Budget and Entitlement Policy, Cato Institute

"One year ago, Congress made permanent the most important pieces of the 2017 tax cuts, including lower rates, full expensing, R&D deductions, and a larger estate tax exemption, among many others. Families and businesses are now able to plan for the long haul instead of guessing what future Congresses will do. The OBBBA was also a historic win over the green energy subsidy industry, repealing roughly half of the Biden-era credits and saving taxpayers trillions of dollars over the decades ahead. This should be the model going forward. The hard work of fundamental tax reform isn't finished, but the 2025 cuts laid a solid foundation for future reforms to build on by continuing to clear out the special-interest carveouts that remain in the code."? -Adam N. Michel, Director of Tax Policy Studies, Cato Institute.

Center for a Free Economy:

"One year after President Trump signed H.R. 1, the Working Families Tax Cuts, millions of Americans are seeing the benefits in their paychecks, tax returns, and household budgets. Workers, seniors, parents, and families are keeping more of what they earn through lower taxes and expanded opportunities to save and invest. Over the past year, the Center for a Free Economy has tracked these reforms through research, blog posts, and educational videos that explain how the Working Families Tax Cuts are benefiting households across the country and strengthening incentives for work, savings, and economic growth.” – Ryan Ellis, President, Center for a Free Economy

Council for Citizens Against Government Waste:

“The One Big Beautiful Bill/Working Families Tax Cuts Act (WFTC) was a significant victory for?taxpayers by helping them keep more money in their pockets, cutting wasteful spending, and reducing the size, scope, and power of the federal government.? The permanent extension and expansion of provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act increased wages by up to $11,600 annually and will save?taxpayers $1.5 trillion. ?Provisions like no tax on tips and overtime are improving the lives of millions of working middle-class families. ?As Americans observe Independence Day, they can also celebrate having more freedom, more money, and less government from the enactment of the WFTC.” - Tom Schatz, President, Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW)

Council for Affordable Health Coverage:

“Families need more affordable health care choices, and the Working Families Tax Cut is helping deliver them. By expanding access to HSAs, the law gives 10 million more people with high-cost coverage a practical way to save on care, prescriptions, and unexpected medical needs. This is a meaningful step toward lowering out-of-pocket costs, and Congress should build on it by making every health plan HSA-eligible.” - Joel White, President, Council for Affordable Health Coverage

Family Business Coalition:

"The Working Families Tax Cuts delivered historic tax relief for family businesses, farms, and ranches across the country. On this one-year anniversary of shielding the majority of family businesses from the death tax, our members are celebrating how the new law helps ensure that hardworking families can pass their businesses on to the next generation of leadership. The increased estate tax exemption provides long-term certainty for family-owned operations that form the backbone of many local economies." -Palmer Schoening, Chairman, Family Business Coalition?

Federation for American Immigration Reform:

"Under the Biden administration, the American public endured unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, record costs, and immeasurable damage to the security and well-being of the nation. The reconciliation package signed into law last year is helping to ensure that our borders will remain secure beyond the current administration and that the millions of illegal aliens still in the United States will be removed. Building the border wall, hiring more CBP and ICE agents, and supporting cooperation with state and local law enforcement are commonsense steps that?are crucial to?combating illegal immigration.?American taxpayers should never be forced to shoulder the burden for illegal?aliens." – Joe Chatham, Director of Government Relations, Federation for American Immigration Reform

Forest Landowners Association:

“One year after enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, family forestry businesses and private forest landowners are already benefiting from greater certainty to plan, invest, and keep working forests productive for the long term. For many of our members, forestry is not just a business, it is a multi-generational commitment passed from one generation to the next. Provisions including a strengthened and permanent death tax exemption, bonus depreciation, and expanded equipment expensing have helped provide the predictability landowners need to reinvest in their operations, recover from challenges, and continue supplying the domestic timber resources that support rural communities and our nation’s economy. The Forest Landowners Association remains committed to building on these policies to ensure America’s working forests remain strong for generations to come.” -Scott Jones, CEO, Forest Landowners Association

Foundation for Government Accountability:

“One year ago, President Trump signed the One, Big, Beautiful Bill and delivered the largest welfare reform in American history—something Washington insisted could never be done. Today, millions of able-bodied adults are trading government dependency for the pride of a paycheck, because this law put a simple truth back at the center of American life: The American Dream belongs to everyone willing to work for it, and the door is open again.?Thanks to the leadership of Chairman Arrington,?the new law?cracks down on fraud?and preserves?resources?for the truly needy, while the historic Working Families Tax Cuts that President Trump and congressional Republicans?included?pour rocket fuel into an economy roaring back to life. Commemorating this historic law is a fitting way to celebrate the first 250 years of the greatest nation on earth and launch our country into the next 250."?—Tarren Bragdon, President and CEO of the Foundation for Government Accountability

FREOPP:

“Americans should know that OBBBA did more than prevent the largest tax increase in decades. It created pathways to upward mobility for millions of Americans by reforming Medicaid to encourage earned success, expanding educational choice to millions more students of all ages by broadening the use of 529 accounts, and beginning to repair the badly broken higher education status quo.

?Above all, at a moment when some have begun to doubt the principle, OBBBA reaffirmed that prosperity and flourishing do not come from government – they come free people serving one another in our free-market economy and caring for each other through family and civil society institutions unencumbered by the burden of an overbearing federal government. As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, at FREOPP we hope that is the most important takeaway for the American people from enactment of the OBBBA.” - Akash Chougule, President, The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP)

Immigration Accountability Project:

"One year after its enactment, the One Big Beautiful Bill stands as a monumental victory for the rule of law and the America First agenda. The Immigration Accountability Project is proud to celebrate this historic package, which?not only provided CBP and ICE with the resources they need to?seal the border and carry out mass deportations, but also discourages fraud through new immigration fees and closes?the loopholes that previously allowed illegal aliens to exploit taxpayer benefits." - Grant Newman, Director of Government Relations, Immigration Accountability Project

Job Creators Network:

"Americans have much to celebrate on the nation's historic 250th birthday. Near the top of this list is the first anniversary of the Working Families Tax Cut, signed into law on July 4 last year. This law restored 100% immediate expensing, made the 20% small business deduction permanent, and locked in lower tax rates, helping small businesses invest, expand, hire, raise wages, and grow in their communities.

As a result, small business creation has skyrocketed to record levels, and Main Street is poised to usher the nation into its next economic Golden Age. Meanwhile, families and workers are keeping more of what they earn through provisions?such as no tax?on tips and overtime.?On behalf of all small business owners and ordinary Americans, Job Creators Network commends the Republican Congressional majority and President Trump for this momentous tax relief that will pay dividends for decades to come." – Alfredo Ortiz, CEO, Job Creators Network

National Association of Electrical Distributors:

"The Working Families Tax Cuts Act provides the certainty America's electrical distributors need to plan for the future. Predictable, pro-growth tax policy allows distributors to invest in their workforce, expand operations, and strengthen the supply chain that powers our economy. With more than 6,000 locations nationwide, electrical distributors play a critical role in delivering the products needed to modernize the grid, support America's growing energy and data center demands, and keep homes, businesses, and manufacturers operating. We appreciate Congress and the Administration for advancing policies that encourage long-term investment and economic growth.” -Bud DeFlaviis, Director of Government Affairs, National Association of Electrical Distributors?

National Rifle Association (NRA):

“Last year, Congressional Republicans and President Trump delivered a massive victory for NRA members and law-abiding gun owners nationwide by passing the One Big Beautiful Bill. This bill saw the first major reduction of taxes imposed on gun owners in decades and the first significant repeal of National Firearms Act provisions in nearly a century,” said John Commerford, Executive Director of NRA-ILA. “This has allowed NRA members and Second Amendment supporters to purchase suppressors and certain firearms without paying an unconstitutional and punitive tax. And while there is still work to be done to repeal further infringements on the Second Amendment, the NRA would like to thank Congressional Republicans and President Trump for this monumental win.” - John Commerford, Executive Director, National Rifle Association

National Taxpayers Union:

"The Working Families Tax Cut was a monumental legislative achievement -- delivering much-needed tax relief to hardworking families and job-creating businesses on a permanent basis. This pro-growth tax bill means bigger paychecks, hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and a stronger national economy. It also begins the challenging, yet essential task of improving our nation's fiscal condition by making commonsense reforms to government programs that will help root out waste, fraud and abuse." -- Brandon Arnold, EVP, National Taxpayers Union?

National Asphalt Pavement Association:

"In the year since enactment, key tax provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act have provided critical certainty for the asphalt pavement industry. By extending the small business deduction, bonus depreciation, R&D incentives, and the estate tax exemption—all policies championed by NAPA—the law gives family-owned businesses and asphalt companies critical tools to invest in people, equipment, and innovation.

While OBBB has delivered meaningful tax reform, Congress must enact a robust, multi-year surface transportation reauthorization to fully realize those legislative achievements and unleash the full potential of the construction industry. The best opportunity to do so is by passing the BUILD America 250 Act, which would provide the long-term federal commitment our roads, communities, and national economy need." – Mitch Baldwin, Director of Government Affairs, National Asphalt Pavement Association

National Association of Home Builders:

“The Working Families Tax Cuts have boosted economic growth and given NAHB members the tax certainty they need to invest in their businesses,” said NAHB Chairman Bill Owens. “Over the past year, this law has helped Americans keep more of their hard-earned money, expanded access to homeownership and delivered a historic increase in resources for building affordable rental housing.” – Bill Owens, Chairman, National Association of Home Builders

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM):

“Congress and the Trump administration delivered a landmark win for manufacturers with H.R. 1, a critical piece of a manufacturing strategy to help America’s manufacturers succeed. It gave them the tax certainty and confidence to invest in their people, purchase new equipment and grow. In North Carolina, a sign hung above a piece of a manufacturer's equipment that said it was “made possible by the 2025 tax law provisions.” The worker operating that machine: his job was made possible by the law. That’s exactly what H.R. 1 was designed to do: spur investment, create opportunity and strengthen manufacturing in America.” – Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

National Association of Realtors:

"One year after becoming law, the tax provisions included in this legislation continue to benefit homeowners, consumers, and small businesses while helping make homeownership more affordable and accessible. By preserving the mortgage interest deduction, extending lower individual tax rates and the qualified business income deduction, protecting 1031 like-kind exchanges and business SALT deductions, and increasing the SALT deduction cap, these policies continue to support families, strengthen local economies, and promote investment in housing.

Just as importantly, these policies have broad public support. Ahead of the bill's passage, NAR research found overwhelming bipartisan support for preserving tax incentives that help Americans buy, own, and invest in a home. As housing affordability remains a challenge, protecting these proven policies while advancing solutions that expand housing supply and increase access to homeownership will remain essential." - Shannon McGahn, Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy Officer, National Association of Realtors®

NumbersUSA:

“After the historic Biden border crisis, Congress delivered record funding through the One Big Beautiful Act to restore credible enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws.

The OBBA included more than?$170 BILLION?for immigration enforcement. For decades, Congress promised to secure the border but failed to deliver. With the OBBA, Congress finally backed that promise with resources to build the border wall, hire 10,000 ICE officers, expand detention capacity, provide historic funding for Customs and Border Protection, and impose a tax on illegal aliens sending money out of the country.” - Michael Hough, Co-President, NumbersUSA

Petroleum Equipment Institute:

“Member companies of the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI) have long emphasized that energy infrastructure depends on a stable, predictable tax environment. One year after enactment of the Working Families Tax Cuts, that need for certainty has been meaningfully reinforced through permanence in a number of tax provisions affecting PEI members, including the 20 percent small business deduction, death tax relief for family businesses, full equipment expensing, and the expansion of 529 accounts which may now be used for career and technical education. These provisions strengthen the ability of our industry to modernize fueling infrastructure, enhance environmental and safety performance, and meet the evolving needs of energy distribution across the country.” -Jason Blake, President, Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI)

Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council:

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, we celebrate a landmark achievement that strengthened the foundation for entrepreneurship, small business growth, investment, and job creation across America.

“The law delivered meaningful and permanent tax relief that has improved confidence, strengthened cash flow, encouraged investment, and provided entrepreneurs and small business owners with greater certainty to plan, grow, hire, and compete. These benefits extend beyond business owners to the millions of employees who work for small businesses and the communities they support.

“Beyond delivering historic tax relief, the Working Families Tax Cuts Act advanced a broader agenda to strengthen America’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The legislation included reforms that improve infrastructure and energy development, expand health care flexibility through Health Savings Accounts, encourage family wealth-building and financial security through Trump Accounts, reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens, and modernize government to better support economic growth. Together, these reforms help create an environment where entrepreneurs can spend less time navigating obstacles and more time building businesses, creating jobs, and serving their customers.

“In addition to strengthening cash flow, profitability and investment, SBE Council’s survey research shows that many small business owners are embracing new opportunities created by the law – including plans to contribute to Trump Accounts for employees’ children as a valuable workplace benefit. That reflects what successful small businesses have always understood: investing in workers, families, and future generations is an investment in stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a more competitive American economy.

“SBE Council is pleased the work in Congress continues to advance policies that expand opportunity, and ensure America’s entrepreneurs and small business economy continues to innovate, grow, and lead.” – Karen Kerrigan, President & CEO, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council