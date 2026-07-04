Stay Cool on the Road: Alderfer Glass Shares Summer Windshield Tips

The experts at Alderfer Glass Company are giving tips to keep windshields safe from damage this summer to secure a clear and secure view for summer traveling.

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business Alderfer Glass is sharing tips to keep windshields safe from the summer heat. As extreme temperatures can easily cause damage, it is important for drivers to be aware of these tips to avoid costly repairs.During the rising temperatures of summer, a vehicle’s windshield can be susceptible to damage. This is because changes in temperature can place pressure on existing cracks or chips, causing them to expand or become larger, harming the integrity of the windshield. As a result, a car parked in direct sunlight is more likely to have a damaged windshield.A car’s interior can reach temperatures as high as 200 degrees Fahrenheit after sitting in the sun for only one hour. Car owners can protect their windshields by parking in the shade as much as possible during the hottest part of the day. Parking the car in a garage or under a carport are safe options.Purchasing a sunshade for the car windshield is another great way to prevent the car’s interior from becoming too hot. Sunshades are designed to keep harmful ultraviolet radiation from the interior, while also keeping the interior cooler.Avoiding sudden temperature fluctuations is also important to keeping the car’s windshield safe. Instead of turning the air conditioner on its highest setting immediately after starting the car, roll down the windows to release the hot air and let the fresh air circulate throughout the interior. After a few minutes, start the air conditioner on a lower setting, making sure to point the vents tilted away from the windshield.Many drivers wash their cars more frequently in the summer. Being cautious when pouring cold water directly on the windshield can prevent sudden cracks from forming. This is because the cold temperature change can damage a hot windshield. Consider washing the vehicle when it is cooler outside to prevent potential damage.For windshields damaged from the summer heat, trust the professionals at Alderfer Glass for windshield repairs and replacements in Allentown and Lansdale, PA.About Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown, and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for ’65 years’ as this is our 65th anniversary year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.