Overnight I-90 detour planned July 6 for Hwy 218 south bridge deck pour in Austin 7 (July 1, 2026) June 2026 Construction begins July 13 on Highway 59 at Adams Avenue in Mahnomen (June 30, 2026)

Latest news releases

AUSTIN, Minn. – Interstate 90 motorists will have an overnight detour Monday, July 6 while construction crews pour new concrete bridge deck on the Highway 218 south/21st St NE bridge in Austin near Austin Municipal Airport, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

East and westbound I-90 traffic will be routed up and down the traffic ramps at the Highway 218 south/21st St NE bridge from 8 p.m., Monday, July 6 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, while the bridge deck concrete is poured.

Similar work is planned the following week at the Highway 218 north/14th St NW bridge near Riverland Community College. MnDOT will confirm in advance the work planned for July 13-14.

Motorists who use the interchange to reach the opposite side can use interchanges before or after to reach their destinations. Right turns will be allowed at the ramps.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Stay connected, informed

###