Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Statement on the 4th of July

Published: 04 July 2026

“As we celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary, we are reminded that our nation’s remarkable history did not happen by accident. It was built through courage, sacrifice, and an enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom and democracy.

“That history also reminds us that preserving those ideals requires constant effort. Every generation has a responsibility to protect our democracy, strengthen our communities and continue the work of building a more perfect Union. The story of America is still being written, and we are all part of this chapter. Together we must ensure that our story, the story of our United States, reflects the very best of who we are.”