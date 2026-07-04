Advintek Receives UAE FTA Approval as an Accredited Service Provider for EInvoicing Compliance

Advintek is now a UAE FTA Approved Service Provider (ASP), helping businesses automate e-invoicing and achieve compliance ahead of the January 2027 mandate.

This approval is a milestone for Advintek and UAE businesses. We know e-invoicing is a transformation opportunity, and our goal is to help organizations build automated, future-ready operations.” — Mr Surya Prakash, CEO, Advintek

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advintek has received Accredited Service Provider (ASP) approval from the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF). The approval marks a significant turning point in the company's commitment to supporting businesses through the UAE's digital tax and e-invoicing transformation, with mandatory compliance coming into force for large taxpayers from 1 January 2027.The accreditation positions Advintek as a trusted technology partner for organizations preparing for UAE einvoicing requirements under the Peppol-based Decentralized Continuous Transaction Control and Exchange (DCTCE) framework. With deep expertise in ERP integrations, invoice validation workflows, automation, compliance monitoring, and business process digitization, Advintek is equipped to help companies simplify the transition from traditional invoicing to structured, compliant, and automated e-invoicing operations aligned with the PINT-AE specification.As businesses across the UAE prepare for the next phase of digital compliance, Advintek's approval reflects its readiness to deliver secure, scalable, and implementation-focused e-invoicing solutions for enterprises, mid-market companies, and growing businesses across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, construction, hospitality, retail, and technology sectors.The move toward e-invoicing UAE is reshaping how businesses generate, exchange, validate, and manage invoices. For finance, tax, ERP, and compliance teams, this shift requires more than software installation. It demands structured implementation, system readiness, data accuracy, workflow alignment, and long-term operational control.Advintek's e-invoicing solution is designed to support these priorities through ERP-integrated invoice automation, configurable workflows, real-time validation, audit-ready records, exception handling, and reporting visibility.The platform connects existing invoice processes with compliant digital workflows without unnecessary disruption, offering full integration compatibility across a wide spectrum of global and industry-specific platforms like Oracle, JD Edwards, SAP, Tally, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Sage 300, Sage Intacct, Zoho Books, QuickBooks, Xero, MYOB, FreshBooks, Coupa, Salesforce, Shopify, WooCommerce and more.As a FTA ASP approved service provider, Advintek e invoice will continue expanding its UAE e-invoicing capabilities, industry specific implementation support, and advisory-led engagement model. The company plans to work closely with finance leaders, tax teams, technology heads, and business owners to simplify adoption and ensure organisations are prepared for the operational and technical demands of e-invoicing ahead of the 30 October 2026 ASP appointment deadline and the 1 January 2027 go-live."UAE businesses need more than a tool. They need a partner that understands ERP environments, compliance workflows, finance operations, indirect tax complexities, and implementation realities. This approval reinforces our ability to support organizations through every stage of their e-invoicing journey, from readiness assessment to integration, testing, rollout, and ongoing support." - Mr Sathish Jegadessan, Global E-Invoice SME, AdvintekThe announcement reinforces Advintek's broader mission to help businesses modernize financial operations through automation, compliance intelligence, and trusted digital infrastructure, drawing on over a decade of e-invoicing experience across the GCC, Europe, Asia, and Africa.About AdvintekAdvintek is a Global E-Invoicing Specialist providing e-invoicing, invoice automation, and ERP integration services across 60+ countries. Trusted by 3,000+ clients across 70+ industries, Advintek helps businesses prepare digital tax compliance, automate invoice operations, and connect existing finance systems with structured, compliant einvoicing workflows.With 10+ years of industry experience, CMMI Level 3 maturity, and ISO 27001:2022 certification, Advintek combines compliance expertise, enterprise-grade security, and deep system integration capabilities. The company supports organizations across healthcare, logistics, technology, manufacturing, retail, and other major sectors with secure, scalable, and implementation-ready digital finance solutions, with operations spanning the GCC, Europe, Asia, and Africa.Advintek works with leading ERP and accounting platforms including SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, Xero, Tally and MYOB, enabling businesses to modernize invoice workflows, improve data accuracy, strengthen audit readiness, and manage e-invoicing implementation with greater control and confidence.

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