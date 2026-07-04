Closure of eastbound Hwy 13 ramp to southbound I-35W in Burnsville begins July 7(July 1, 2026)

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ROSEVILLE, Minn. —Beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, crews will close the ramp from eastbound Highway 13 to southbound Interstate 35W in Burnsville, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure will continue through October. Motorists traveling in the area can use eastbound Highway 13 to County Road 5 to County Road 42 to southbound I-35E as a detour.



During this closure, crews will work on completing improvements to the eastbound Highway 13 bridge and ramps.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, and slowdown in work zones where workers are present.

For more information about this project or to sign up for email updates visit the project website:

I-35W, Burnsville

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