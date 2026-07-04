New I-394 traffic impacts in Minneapolis begin July 8 and continue through November (July 1, 2026)

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Main westbound I-394 lanes reopen between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100; eastbound I-394 traffic shifted into E-ZPass lanes, reduced to two lanes

ROSEVILLE, Minn. —Road work on Interstate 394 and Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 is continuing through November with new traffic changes starting Wednesday, July 8 when the main westbound I-394 lanes will reopen and eastbound I-394 traffic will be shifted into the two E-ZPass (HOV) lanes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation project is repairing and restoring more than 30 bridges across I-94 and I-394.

The July 8 update means more lanes for westbound I-394 from downtown Minneapolis to Highway 100, plus a return-to-normal entry to westbound I-394 from westbound I-94 after the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Eastbound I-394 traffic between Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis Park and downtown Minneapolis will be reduced to two lanes by using the E-ZPass lanes — this means no E-ZPass tolls, carpool or transit options through the fall.

Plan ahead for increased traffic in St. Louis Park

Motorists should expect increased traffic around St. Louis Park through the fall, given ongoing projects on I-394 between Louisiana Avenue and Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard, and a current City of St. Louis Park project on Cedar Lake Road.

Other key I-394 traffic impacts with the July 8 traffic update include:

Eastbound I-394 ramp to westbound I-94 is closed through November — view detour.

Cedar Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-394 is closed through November — view detour.

Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard to eastbound I-394 is closed through November — view detour.

Penn Avenue ramps to/from westbound I-394 remain closed through November.

Penn Avenue ramps to/from eastbound I-394 are closed through November.

Download thetraffic impact map for a snapshot of ramp closures and lane reductions.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

Stay connected to the I-394 and I-94 Minneapolis project

Visit the project webpage for a full list of traffic impacts and to sign up for email updates.

Stay informed on these nearby I-394 and west metro projects

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

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