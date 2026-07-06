Richmond Museum District Tudor Sells $41,000 Over Asking After Staging

Timeless architecture meets modern simplicity. Thoughtful staging highlights the home’s original character while creating a bright, inviting space buyers can instantly envision as their own. This custom kitchen pairs soft green cabinetry, warm wood accents, and timeless finishes to create a sophisticated, inviting space. Thoughtful styling highlights the craftsmanship while allowing buyers to envision everyday living in a beautifully designed Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market. Small details create the biggest impact. From the warm glow of the fireplace to thoughtfully layered textures and styling, every element works together to make a house feel like home. Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Chris Small of Park 27 listed the renovated 1927 Tudor at $1,179,000; it closed at $1,220,000 after design consultation and vacant staging by Jsquared.

This is a special property on one of the best blocks in the Museum District, and it needed to show that way from the first day it hit the market” — Chris Small | Chris Small Group | Park 27

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum District Tudor Sells $41,000 Over Asking in Richmond Following Jsquared Design Consultation and Vacant Home StagingChris Small of Park 27 listed the renovated 1927 property on Richmond's Gaslight Block at $1,179,000; it closed at $1,220,000 after a pre-listing design consultation and full vacant staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A 1927 brick Tudor at 3330 W Franklin Street, on Richmond's Museum District Gaslight Block, sold for $1,220,000 on July 2, 2026, or $41,000 above its $1,179,000 list price. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, designed by architect Carl M. Lindner and recently updated with roughly $200,000 in renovations including a remodeled kitchen and a newly finished basement, was listed by Chris Small of Park 27 and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.The property was vacant at the time of listing. Jsquared stages exclusively vacant properties, a deliberate specialization the company says produces stronger sale results than staging occupied homes around existing furniture and belongings. Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a pre-listing design consultation with the seller's team, reviewing paint, lighting, and finish decisions before the home was photographed and marketed, then followed with a full staging of the vacant property.At 3330 W Franklin Street, that meant presenting a nearly 100-year-old home, with its leaded glass windows, beamed ceilings, and slate roof, alongside a recently renovated kitchen and basement in a way intended to read as cohesive rather than as two different eras stitched together. The home last sold for $1,000,000 in June 2025 before its renovation, meaning the sale closed roughly $220,000 above that price after improvements and staging."Vacant homes are the only projects we take on, because they give us full control over how a buyer experiences the space, without furniture or décor that belongs to someone else's life," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "On a home like this one, where a historic exterior meets a freshly renovated interior, the design consultation before staging is what lets us make sure every room supports the story the house is telling, instead of working against it."Small said the presentation was a factor in how quickly the home found a buyer at a price above asking. "This is a special property on one of the best blocks in the Museum District, and it needed to show that way from the first day it hit the market," Small said. "Jsquared's consultation and staging gave buyers a clear sense of how the finished renovation lives day to day, which matters as much as the work itself."The sale adds to a growing list of Richmond-area properties where Jsquared's vacant-staging model has been tied to sales at or above asking price, spanning historic city rowhouses, Tudor-style homes, and suburban properties alike. The company has been recognized by industry groups including the International Association of Home Staging Professionals and the Home Staging and Redesign Alliance for its luxury and vacant-home staging work.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout the greater Richmond area. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. More information is available at jsquaredrva.com About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Fan District, Museum District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients navigating major real estate decisions deserve strategy and candor rather than habit-driven salesmanship, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, extending its reach to a global network of real estate professionals.

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