Richmond Fan District Home Sells $255K Over Asking, Sets 2026 Price Record

Results speak louder than words. After professional staging by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, 2305 Grove Avenue was listed at $1,095,000 and sold for $1,350,000—$255,000 over asking and achieving $466 per square foot Historic architecture meets modern sophistication in this beautifully staged living room. A dramatic arched picture window, curated blue wallpaper, sculptural furnishings, and layered textures celebrate the home’s original character while creating an invi Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market. Soft neutrals, luxurious textures, and thoughtful styling transform this primary bedroom into a calming retreat. Layered bedding, oversized artwork, and clean architectural lines create the elevated first impression buyers expect from a professionally des Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Chris Small of The Chris Small Group at Park 27 listed the vacant Fan District home at $1,095,000; it closed at $1,350,000 after staging by Jsquared.

Buyers shopping in this price range in the Fan expect to see a home fully realized, not an empty shell” — Chris Small | The Chris Small Group | Park 27

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFan District Home Sells $255,000 Over Asking and Sets 2026 Price-Per-Square-Foot Record in Richmond, Following Full Vacant Home Staging by JsquaredChris Small of The Chris Small Group at Park 27 listed the historic, vacant Richmond property at $1,095,000; it closed at $1,350,000, or $466 per square foot, the highest price per square foot recorded in the Central Virginia Regional MLS in 2026.July 1, 2026 -- A detached, 1913-built home at 2305 Grove Avenue in Richmond's Fan District sold for $1,350,000, or $255,000 above its $1,095,000 list price, according to sale data cited by Park 27, the Richmond, Virginia real estate advisory firm that brokered the transaction. At $466 per square foot, the sale is the highest price per square foot recorded in the Central Virginia Regional MLS (CVRMLS) in 2026.The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was listed by Chris Small of The Chris Small Group at Park 27 and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design , a Richmond-based luxury home staging company. The property was vacant at the time of listing, and Jsquared staged it from scratch, furnishing and styling every room to give buyers a complete sense of how the historic home could be lived in rather than leaving them to imagine it empty.In a home built in 1913, that meant using furniture scale, layout, and finishing touches to draw attention to the property's original architectural character, including its restored millwork and formal room proportions, while still presenting the home as updated and move-in ready. Vacant homes can be a harder sell than occupied ones, since empty rooms often read as smaller and colder in photos and in person; full staging is intended to close that gap."An empty house is the hardest thing to sell, because buyers have nothing to react to," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "When we stage a vacant home from scratch, every piece we bring in has a job to do, whether that's making a formal dining room feel usable again or helping a buyer picture their own furniture in a bedroom that's currently bare. A record price per square foot in a home this age tells you the staging did what it needed to do."Small said the staging was central to how the listing was positioned in a competitive segment of the Fan District market. "Buyers shopping in this price range in the Fan expect to see a home fully realized, not an empty shell," Small said. "Jsquared's staging gave this listing a presentation that matched the price point we were asking for, and that's a big part of why this home generated the kind of interest that led to a record price per square foot."The sale adds to a pattern Jsquared has built across the Richmond area, in which its consult-first staging model has been tied to sales above asking price on both historic city properties and newer suburban listings. The company has been recognized by industry groups including the International Association of Home Staging Professionals and the Home Staging and Redesign Alliance for its luxury and vacant-home staging work.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company offering home staging, luxury home staging, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design services throughout the greater Richmond area. The company's process begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by staging designed to help properties sell faster and for a higher price. More information is available at jsquaredrva.com About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Fan District, Museum District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients navigating major real estate decisions deserve strategy and candor rather than habit-driven salesmanship, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, extending its reach to a global network of real estate professionals.

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