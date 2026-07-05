Musicology Mashup by Giovanni Scafoglio: Merging the Ethical Use of iA and Neuroscience Against Social Media Toxicity

Musicology Mashup Giovanni Scafoglio

The musical pill of happiness by Giovanni Scafoglio, pioneer integrating iA, literature, music and art, merging digital tech to extend audience experience.

If you can't beat Ai, make it your friend.” — Giovanni Scafoglio

ITALY, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicology mashup by Giovanni Scafoglio: the album merging the ethical use of Ai and neuroscience against social media toxicity

Giovanni Scafoglio is an iA expert, the first in Italy to use iA in literature. Today, this Italian pioneer merges neuroscience, music, and digital technologies to combat social media toxicity. To help the public detox from algorithmic overload, he created "Musicology mashup", a new album designed to lower cortisol levels and reconnect with humanity. This work features an impressive 70,000 prompts, 21 international artists, and 7 different languages. Despite the extensive technological application, there is a clear boundary ensuring strict human control: no iA was ever used for composing the music or the lyrics. The art remains entirely human

Information overload and algorithms cause anxiety, dopamine addiction, and identity crises in young people, who are trapped in rapid consumption loops. Across other generations, the phenomenon fuels political polarization, technostress, and a high vulnerability to fake news. For everyone, the result is a drastic reduction in attention span and increasing frustration. Hence Giovanni Scafoglio's idea: Musicology Mashup, 78 minutes of music to disconnect from algorithmic overload and social media addiction in order to reconnect with humanity.

The work unites art and neuroscience, based on 209 scientific sources and a nearly 30-year journey across 24 different nations, including Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Mali, Haiti, and Mexico, from the late 90s to 2019.

Scafoglio has developed a 78-minute composition resulting from extraordinary numbers: hundreds of traditional voices and choirs sampled in the field, 7 different languages, 21 involved artists, and over 70,000 prompts—the commands or instructions written to an artificial intelligence asking it to perform a task. This independent work has already recorded over 100,000 views and 1,058 total hours of listening on social media in just ten days.

But there is a clear boundary: no AI was used to compose the music and lyrics. The art remains entirely human, signed by Giovanni Scafoglio with the participation of international guests such as Japanese-English artist Myouju, Kurdish cellist Harkan Barzani, and the violas and violones of Iranian artists.

The album also features covers ranging from Hendrix to Pink Floyd, and from Prince to the Rolling Stones, often taking the songs back to their roots, such as the Malian version of Crossroads.

Behind the work: the research and publications of Giovanni Scafoglio

Since the early 2000s, Giovanni Scafoglio has been a pioneer in the integration of iA with literature, music, and art, merging storytelling, music, and digital technologies in his works to extend the audience's experience. With seven published books to his credit since his literary debut in 2007 with L'ombra della città, Scafoglio has been analyzing the application of generative artificial intelligence in cultural production processes since 2019. In 2022, he published Il Sacro Profano, the first cross-media novel combining augmented reality and NFT artworks. He was the first in Italy to use artificial intelligence to connect analog content—with photos and covers inside the book coming to life—to digital and cryptographic content. This experimentation was followed in 2024 by the dystopian graphic novel Dismalandia (created using his texts alongside artist Myouju), where AI was utilized as a co-creator to blend graphite drawing and urbex photography. His analytical work on the impact of neural models was further consolidated with the essays L'intelligenza artificiale non esiste (2024) and Intelligenza criminale, volumes dedicated to studying the operating mechanisms and manipulation tactics of modern algorithms.

Here are the numbers related to Musicology mashup, listed in descending order:

- 70,000: prompts (over) used to instruct the iA.

- 100,000: views (over) on social media in a week

- 1,058: total listening hours on social media in a week

- 209: scientific sources the work is based on.

- 78: minutes of musical composition.

- 30: years (nearly) of field travels.

- 24: different nations visited.

- 21: international artists involved.

- 7: different languages.

If you can't beat artificial intelligence, make friends with it.

The album is available on all streaming platforms and digital stores, and the video-pill is accessible on YouTube.

Musicology Mashup video

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