Children of Fallen Heroes Releases Never-Before-Seen 'Lady Liberty' Jump Footage

Drone footage of the parachute team's jump over Liberty National debuted July 4 as the NC nonprofit announced its forever home in Vass for America's 250th

VASS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children of Fallen Heroes (CFH), the North Carolina-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving children of fallen heroes, foster kids, families, and Title I schools, has released never-before-seen drone footage of its parachute team's "Lady Liberty" jump over Liberty National Golf Club. The footage premiered July 4 at 5:05 p.m. ET and is now available on the organization's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels.The premiere anchored a coordinated Independence Day celebration eleven years in the making. The CFH Parachute Team — the 2023 ICAS Pinnacle Award Platinum Performer of the Year, the top honor from the International Council of Air Shows — was featured in connection with the Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) Liberty Cup at Liberty National Golf Club, broadcast on Golf Channel. The same day, back home in North Carolina, CFH announced its official forever home at 423 Morrison Bridge Rd in Vass, N.C. — land stewarded by Knowlbrook Farms — timed to America's 250th anniversary and framed as the organization's home for the next 250 years."Eleven years ago we made a promise to stand by the kids of the people who didn't come home," said Kenneth Wasley, President and Founder of Children of Fallen Heroes. "This July 4, the world saw what that promise looks like from the sky over Liberty National — and from our new forever home in Vass, where families will be walking through the door this fall."Through its Honoring Heroes Tour, CFH has reached 4.5 million people in person, alongside its NEXT GEN youth program and STEAM education programs in Title I schools.WATCH: The drone video is available now on CFH's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.SUPPORT: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/support-children-of-fallen-heroes About Children of Fallen HeroesChildren of Fallen Heroes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 81-0800340) helping families, foster kids, and Title I schools — honoring sacrifice and inspiring the next generation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.