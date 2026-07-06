Houston Attorney Neeloy Azad Launches "Curbside Critics" a New Instagram Series Featuring Conversations With Houstonians

Neeloy Azad, a Houston attorney and founder of The Desi Democracy Project

Desi Democracy Project founder continues community and civic engagement work across Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neeloy Azad, a Houston attorney and founder of The Desi Democracy Project , has launched Curbside Critics, a new Instagram interview series featuring conversations with Houston residents about life in the city."Curbside Critics" Brings Houstonians' Voices to InstagramThe series has released three episodes so far, featuring residents discussing their day-to-day experiences living in Houston. Guests have included local DJ Obsrv and Audrey Nath, among others. Each episode is filmed in different neighborhoods around the city and structured as an informal, on-the-street conversation rather than a scripted interview.Topics discussed across the episodes have included commuting and traffic patterns, the availability of sidewalks and bike infrastructure, housing costs, and access to parks and other public spaces. Several guests also shared their observations on how neighborhood design and city planning decisions affect daily routines, from getting to work to spending time outdoors."I wanted to create a space where everyday Houstonians could talk openly about what it's actually like to live here," Azad said. "These conversations have covered a lot of ground, from housing to how neighborhoods are designed and connected."Ongoing Legal WorkSeparately, Azad recently assisted in preparing a federal habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of an asylum seeker currently in ICE custody. The petition is pending before a federal court in Texas. Out of respect for the ongoing proceedings and the petitioner's privacy, The Desi Democracy Project is not commenting further on the case at this time.About Neeloy Azad and The Desi Democracy ProjectAzad founded The Desi Democracy Project to support civic education and engagement among South Asian communities in Texas. His work spans legal advocacy, community outreach, and, most recently, media projects like Curbside Critics that give residents a platform to share their perspectives on life in Houston.

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