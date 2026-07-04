Brandeis Professor Debarshi K. Nandy to Deliver Keynote at Vidyabharati Foundation of America Gala

VB Gala 2026 Vidya Bharati USA f1 Vidya Bharati USA f2

WELLESELY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vidyabharati Foundation of America will host its Annual Gala on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Boston Marriott Burlington, bringing together distinguished educators, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, innovators and community leaders from across the United States and India in support of one of the world’s largest educational movements.The evening will feature Professor Debarshi K. Nandy, Barbara and Richard M. Rosenberg Professor of Global Finance and Senior Associate Dean at Brandeis University, as the keynote speaker.Professor Nandy is internationally recognized for his scholarship on innovation, entrepreneurship, venture capital and economic growth. As Director of the India Initiative at Brandeis, he has played a significant role in strengthening academic and entrepreneurial collaboration between India and the United States.His keynote will explore why investment in human capital is the single greatest driver of national prosperity and why education remains the foundation upon which innovation, entrepreneurship and economic leadership are built.The gala will also feature legendary entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande as Guest of Honor, along with Pooja Ika, Founder of Nirvana Health, senior leadership from Vidyabharati in India, and leading entrepreneurs, educators, scientists, physicians, technology executives and philanthropists from New England and beyond.Vidyabharati is among the world’s largest educational organizations, serving millions of students through thousands of schools across India. The Foundation’s work focuses on expanding access to quality education, strengthening teachers and schools, and preparing children with the knowledge, values and skills needed to thrive in the twenty-first century.“Professor Debarshi Nandy represents the very ideals that Vidyabharati seeks to nurture,” said Satish Jha , Board Member of Vidyabharati Foundation of America. “His life’s work demonstrates that the greatest wealth any nation can create is its human capital. At a time when India is poised to become one of the world’s leading knowledge economies, his message that education is the highest-return investment a society can make could not be more timely. We are honored to welcome him as our keynote speaker.”The evening will also highlight Vidyabharati’s expanding educational initiatives and its vision for empowering the next generation of Indian students through excellence in education, innovation and character development.Community leaders, philanthropists and supporters are invited to join this special evening celebrating the transformative power of education and its role in shaping India’s future.Event DetailsVidyabharati Foundation of America Annual Gala Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026 Venue: Boston Marriott Burlington Time: Reception and Registration: 5:00 p.m.For registration, sponsorship opportunities or additional information, please contact:Mona Chopra President, Vidyabharati Foundation of America – New England Chapter Phone: (508) 333-6543

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