Beyond the Black Box: Reducing Governance Blind Spots Through AI Literacy for Civil Servants

The "black box" problem has become one of the defining metaphors in discussions about AI. Policymakers, researchers, and practitioners rightly seek greater transparency and explainability in increasingly complex systems whose outputs may influence important decisions.

Yet focusing exclusively on the technological black box risks obscuring another challenge: the institutional black box.

Around the world, governments are exploring how AI can improve public services, increase administrative efficiency, support policy design, and enhance decision-making. Civil servants are increasingly asked to evaluate AI solutions, participate in procurement processes, oversee implementation, assess risks, and develop governance frameworks. In some cases, they may also be responsible for monitoring the impacts of systems already in use.

This reality raises an important question: who are the humans expected to remain "in the loop"?

The answer extends far beyond the individual reviewing an AI-generated recommendation. In the public sector, the human oversight chain begins with the decision to procure, deploy, regulate, or monitor an AI system in the first place.

The policymaker who approves an AI initiative, the procurement officer evaluating vendor proposals, the regulator assessing compliance, the manager determining whether an AI system is appropriate for a particular public service, and the official responsible for monitoring outcomes are all parts of that chain.

Human oversight, therefore, is not simply a technical safeguard embedded within an AI system. It is a capacity challenge for the institutions that govern it. Meaningful

oversight depends on people possessing sufficient understanding to ask informed questions, challenge assumptions, recognize risks, and make responsible decisions. Without that capacity, the concept of "human-in-the-loop" risks becoming procedural rather than meaningful.